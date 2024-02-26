Category:
How to make Golem in Infinite Craft

It's a lengthy one.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 26, 2024
Golem recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve seen Infinite Craft players create numerous beings from folklore and pop culture, including zombies, superheroes, and Bigfoot. Now, get ready for golems.

Anyone who knows a bit about history should be aware of golems. They originally appeared in folklore as stone or mud statues that were depicted as a symbol of trapped humans. Now, golems are common in pop culture and gaming. You can also create one in Infinite Craft.

Golem recipe in Infinite Craft

Golem recipe in Infinite Craft.
It’s a hefty one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Golem, mix two ingredients: Zombie and Swamp. While the latter is easily obtainable by mixing just three basic items, Zombies are a bit tougher to claim. But don’t worry. Here’s the full recipe for Golem in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Steam=Cloud
Fire+Cloud=Lighting
Lighting+Steam=Electricity
Fire+Earth=Lava
Fire+Lava=Volcano
Earth+Lava=Stone
Stone+Stone=Boulder
Boulder+Volcano=Meteor
Meteor+Earth=Moon
Moon+Earth=Eclipse
Eclipse+Fire=Sun
Sun+Electricity=Solar Panel
Solar Panel+Wind=Windmill
Windmill+Fire=Energy
Fire+Energy=Explosion
Wind+Earth=Dust
Wind+Fire=Smoke
Dust+Earth=Planet
Smoke+Water=Fog
Fog+Planet=Venus
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Venus=Life
Life+Explosion=Zombie
Water+Earth=Plant
Water+Plant=Swamp
Zombie+Swamp=Golem

As you can see, unless you already have some of these ingredients, making Golem will take you a while due to the combinations that are required beforehand. But it’s nothing too fancy and shouldn’t take you too long.

Recipes that use Golem in Infinite Craft

Like every ingredient in Infinite Craft, Golem can be mixed with everything. Here’s what we discovered by doing a few experiments of our own.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Golem+Loch Ness Monster=Bigfoot
Golem+Tsunami=Tidal Wave
Golem+Heaven=Angel
Golem+Robot=Cyborg
Golem+Norway=Troll
Golem+Europe=Statue of Liberty
Golem+Continent=Atlantis
Golem+Cactus=Saguaro
Golem+Zombie=Frankenstein
