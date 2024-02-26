How to make Golem in Infinite Craft

We’ve seen Infinite Craft players create numerous beings from folklore and pop culture, including zombies, superheroes, and Bigfoot. Now, get ready for golems.
Anyone who knows a bit about history should be aware of golems. They originally appeared in folklore as stone or mud statues that were depicted as a symbol of trapped humans. Now, golems are common in pop culture and gaming. You can also create one in Infinite Craft.
Golem recipe in Infinite Craft
To get Golem, mix two ingredients: Zombie and Swamp. While the latter is easily obtainable by mixing just three basic items, Zombies are a bit tougher to claim. But don’t worry. Here’s the full recipe for Golem in Infinite Craft.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Steam
|=
|Cloud
|Fire
|+
|Cloud
|=
|Lighting
|Lighting
|+
|Steam
|=
|Electricity
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|Fire
|+
|Lava
|=
|Volcano
|Earth
|+
|Lava
|=
|Stone
|Stone
|+
|Stone
|=
|Boulder
|Boulder
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Meteor
|
|Meteor
|+
|Earth
|=
|Moon
|Moon
|+
|Earth
|=
|Eclipse
|Eclipse
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sun
|Sun
|+
|Electricity
|=
|Solar Panel
|Solar Panel
|+
|Wind
|=
|Windmill
|Windmill
|+
|Fire
|=
|Energy
|Fire
|+
|Energy
|=
|Explosion
|Wind
|+
|Earth
|=
|Dust
|Wind
|+
|Fire
|=
|Smoke
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Smoke
|+
|Water
|=
|Fog
|Fog
|+
|Planet
|=
|Venus
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Venus
|=
|Life
|Life
|+
|Explosion
|=
|Zombie
|Water
|+
|Earth
|=
|Plant
|Water
|+
|Plant
|=
|Swamp
|Zombie
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Golem
As you can see, unless you already have some of these ingredients, making Golem will take you a while due to the combinations that are required beforehand. But it’s nothing too fancy and shouldn’t take you too long.
Recipes that use Golem in Infinite Craft
Like every ingredient in Infinite Craft, Golem can be mixed with everything. Here’s what we discovered by doing a few experiments of our own.
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Golem
|+
|Loch Ness Monster
|=
|Bigfoot
|Golem
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Tidal Wave
|Golem
|+
|Heaven
|=
|Angel
|Golem
|+
|Robot
|=
|Cyborg
|Golem
|+
|Norway
|=
|Troll
|Golem
|+
|Europe
|=
|Statue of Liberty
|Golem
|+
|Continent
|=
|Atlantis
|Golem
|+
|Cactus
|=
|Saguaro
|Golem
|+
|Zombie
|=
|Frankenstein