How to make Golem in Infinite Craft

We’ve seen Infinite Craft players create numerous beings from folklore and pop culture, including zombies, superheroes, and Bigfoot. Now, get ready for golems.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who knows a bit about history should be aware of golems. They originally appeared in folklore as stone or mud statues that were depicted as a symbol of trapped humans. Now, golems are common in pop culture and gaming. You can also create one in Infinite Craft.

Golem recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s a hefty one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Golem, mix two ingredients: Zombie and Swamp. While the latter is easily obtainable by mixing just three basic items, Zombies are a bit tougher to claim. But don’t worry. Here’s the full recipe for Golem in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Fire + Cloud = Lighting Lighting + Steam = Electricity Fire + Earth = Lava Fire + Lava = Volcano Earth + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Boulder Boulder + Volcano = Meteor Meteor + Earth = Moon Moon + Earth = Eclipse Eclipse + Fire = Sun Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Fire + Energy = Explosion Wind + Earth = Dust Wind + Fire = Smoke Dust + Earth = Planet Smoke + Water = Fog Fog + Planet = Venus Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Venus = Life Life + Explosion = Zombie Water + Earth = Plant Water + Plant = Swamp Zombie + Swamp = Golem

As you can see, unless you already have some of these ingredients, making Golem will take you a while due to the combinations that are required beforehand. But it’s nothing too fancy and shouldn’t take you too long.

Recipes that use Golem in Infinite Craft

Like every ingredient in Infinite Craft, Golem can be mixed with everything. Here’s what we discovered by doing a few experiments of our own.