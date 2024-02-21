Category:
How to make Seaweed in Infinite Craft

Find this underwater vegetation.
In Infinite Craft, some items may be deceptively difficult to craft, with Seaweed being among the more niche items in the game. Although you don’t need many starting materials, making Seaweed will take preparation.

Infinite Craft is the latest game out of Neal Argwal, creator of games such as The Password Game, Spend Bill Gates’ Money, and many other titles. Argwal’s games tend to carry a deep sense of absurdity, with Infinite Craft being no different. If you’re trying to make Seaweed in this sandbox title, then here’s what you need to do.

How to craft Seaweed in Infinite Craft

The most direct way to craft Seaweed in Infinite Craft is to combine a Fish and a Tree. Since these are not one of the four elements you start with, you will need to put in some prep if you are starting fresh.

Sarting from the four principle elements in Infinite Craft, you need to first get Lake, Ocean, and Plant. You can do this by combining the following:

Image of Lake, Ocean, and Plant in Infinite Craft.
You can quickly assemble the first step from your base elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Water + Earth = Plant

Once these building blocks are unlocked, you can craft the second part of this formula. Create Seaweed by performing the following:

Image of Seaweed in Infinite Craft.
With Seaweed, you can make Kelp, Sushi, and more. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Earth + Plant = Tree
  • Water + Ocean = Fish
  • Fish + Tree = Seaweed

Just like that, you officially have added Seaweed to your undoubtedly growing list of everything. Compared to other elements in Infinite Craft, Seaweed is far from the most versatile item in the game. Combining most other elements with Seaweed will result in either Coral, Kelp, or Sushi. Naturally, these are pieces that can similarly be used to expand the board in your attempts to create everything.

Many of the early recipes such as Seaweed are incredibly easy to produce with the basic components in hand, but as you build more you will find the recipes become increasingly convoluted. To create Infinity itself, you need to complete over 400 different blocks. If this is your end goal, I recommend enjoying your time with the easier elements first.

