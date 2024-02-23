Category:
How to make Book in Infinite Craft

Because reading is fundamental.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 23, 2024 02:51 pm
Several Book elements in Infinite Craft
In Infinite Craft, you can use Book to create several other recipes. Although it’s an easy and quick recipe, you might’ve missed it since it isn’t very intuitive.

Infinite Craft allows for a lot of creativity for players to explore concepts starting from basic elements such as Water, Earth, and Fire, and reach elements as complex as Fortnite, Tik Tok, and even Messi. For other complex elements like these, you’ll eventually need Book.

How to get Book in Infinite Craft

Book recipe in Infinite Craft.
Books are important even if you don't like reading.
You can easily get Book by combining two Paper elements together. It’s a lot like in the real world, you get paper from tree, but there’s an extra step in the recipe that deviates from what you would expect. Here is the full recipe to make Book in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Water=River
River+Tree=Paper
Paper+Paper=Book

How do River and Tree make Paper? Your guess is good as mine, but it works in Infinite Craft.

Related Book elements in Infinite Craft

Related elements to Book in Infinite Craft.
Books .
Now that you unlocked Book, you can explore and combine it with other elements, using it for other recipes such as Bookshelf, Knowledge, and even Atlantis. Here are other combinations you can make using Book in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Human+Book=Author
God+Book=Bible
Monkey+Book=Curious George
House+Book=Library
Time+Book=History
Japan+Book=Manga
Read Article How to make Manga in Infinite Craft
Image of Manga in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Manga in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
Image of Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft
One Piece Odyssey Luffy holding green cube
Category:
General
General
How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 23, 2024
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.