How to make Book in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you can use Book to create several other recipes. Although it’s an easy and quick recipe, you might’ve missed it since it isn’t very intuitive.

Infinite Craft allows for a lot of creativity for players to explore concepts starting from basic elements such as Water, Earth, and Fire, and reach elements as complex as Fortnite, Tik Tok, and even Messi. For other complex elements like these, you’ll eventually need Book.

How to get Book in Infinite Craft

Books are important even if you don't like reading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can easily get Book by combining two Paper elements together. It’s a lot like in the real world, you get paper from tree, but there’s an extra step in the recipe that deviates from what you would expect. Here is the full recipe to make Book in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Water = River River + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book

How do River and Tree make Paper? Your guess is good as mine, but it works in Infinite Craft.

Books . Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you unlocked Book, you can explore and combine it with other elements, using it for other recipes such as Bookshelf, Knowledge, and even Atlantis. Here are other combinations you can make using Book in Infinite Craft: