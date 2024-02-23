TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in this day and age. You can watch or share short videos, but you also can make it in Infinite Craft.

Short videos on TikTok vary from various meme dances to cooking recipes and job tips. It’s addictive, and if you don’t pay close enough attention, you can spend hours and hours scrolling through the platform. Infinite Craft is just like TikTok—everyone can find something for themselves there, and time flies. Here’s how to make TikTok in Infinite Craft.

TikTok recipe in Infinite Craft

You need Internet and Dance to make TikTok. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make TikTok in Infinite Craft by combining two crucial elements: Internet and Dance. Bear in mind it’s demanding to make both of these, and there are a lot of steps you need to take before you can make TikTok.

How to make Internet in Infinite Craft

This is a long process, and I recommend checking out a separate guide we’ve made on how to make Internet. In total, there are 51 steps, but you’re free to skip any of them if you already have the recipe unlocked.

How to make Dance in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to get Dance is to combine Music and Earth. While Earth is available from the get-go, Music isn’t easy to make. Luckily, I’ve done my research and have already prepared a complete guide on how to make Music.

What can you make with TikTok in Infinite Craft?

After you combine Internet and Dance and get TikTok, you can start experimenting to see what you can make with this new recipe. Finding new recipes made made of TikTok is difficult. These are the new combinations I found: