How to make Bread in Infinite Craft

Bread might be one of the most basic types of food, but it can be one of the best when it comes to filling your stomach, holding a sandwich together, or pairing it with a perfect soup. You can also make Bread in Infinite Craft, providing a base for many other dishes in the game.

Recommended Videos

Countless types of food await your first clicks in Infinite Craft, from all kinds of Pizza to delicious forms of pasta, but Bread will always be available as a gateway to the culinary delights. You will need to make a few key connections through the game, but it shouldn’t take too long before the warmth of imaginary Bread fills your mind and is added to your word collection.

Here is the fastest combination recipe to make Bread in Infinite Craft.

Making Bread in Infinite Craft

Breaking bread has never been so easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to make Bread in Infinite Craft, you must combine Wheat and Food together as the final combination in the recipe. There are, however, a plethora of other combinations that you’ll need to find before you end up with something yummy on your plate.

Here is the full recipe for Bread, starting off with the opening elements and items in the game:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Earth = Tractor

Tractor + Earth = Farm

Farm + Earth = Field

Field + Fire = Crop

Crop + Farmer = Wheat

Wheat + Food = Bread

After making Bread, you can branch out into multiple bread-related items in the game, such as combining Bread and Fire to make Toast, Bread with Star to create a Breadstick, or Bread with Eternity to create Jesus.