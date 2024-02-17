Category:
How to make Bread in Infinite Craft

Becoming the breadwinner.
Bread web in Infinite Craft
Bread might be one of the most basic types of food, but it can be one of the best when it comes to filling your stomach, holding a sandwich together, or pairing it with a perfect soup. You can also make Bread in Infinite Craft, providing a base for many other dishes in the game.

Countless types of food await your first clicks in Infinite Craft, from all kinds of Pizza to delicious forms of pasta, but Bread will always be available as a gateway to the culinary delights. You will need to make a few key connections through the game, but it shouldn’t take too long before the warmth of imaginary Bread fills your mind and is added to your word collection.

Here is the fastest combination recipe to make Bread in Infinite Craft.

Making Bread in Infinite Craft

Bread recipe in Infinite Craft
Breaking bread has never been so easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to make Bread in Infinite Craft, you must combine Wheat and Food together as the final combination in the recipe. There are, however, a plethora of other combinations that you’ll need to find before you end up with something yummy on your plate.

Here is the full recipe for Bread, starting off with the opening elements and items in the game:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Earth = Tractor
  • Tractor + Earth = Farm
  • Farm + Earth = Field
  • Field + Fire = Crop
  • Crop + Farmer = Wheat
  • Wheat + Food = Bread

After making Bread, you can branch out into multiple bread-related items in the game, such as combining Bread and Fire to make Toast, Bread with Star to create a Breadstick, or Bread with Eternity to create Jesus.

How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 17, 2024
Does Infinite Craft use AI?
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
Does Infinite Craft use AI?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 17, 2024
All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor player unleashes weapon on a swarm of bugs
Category:
General
General
All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 17, 2024
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 17, 2024
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.