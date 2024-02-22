Every element you discover in Infinite Craft is crucial, thanks to the hundreds of random results each can generate. Besides animals, humans, and emotions, you can also craft temperatures, including the chilly Cold. Here’s how to make Cold in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Cold in Infinite Craft

To make Cold in Infinite Craft, I combined Fog with Sneeze. There may be multiple ways to reach Cold in the game, but I found this the easiest since I already had the ingredients listed in my bucket of discoveries. Don’t worry if you are missing either of the ingredients, as I have shared the full formula chart below.

The Cold chart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the steps you need to take to get Cold in Infinite Craft:

Water + Wind = Wave

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Earth + Wind = Dust

Steam + Wave = Surf

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Pollen + Surf = Allergy

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Allergy + Wind = Sneeze

Smoke + Water = Fog

Fog + Sneeze = Cold

That’s how easy it is to catch… sorry, make Cold in Infinite Craft. In case you are interested, I have listed some nasty combinations to try with Cold below.

Best Cold combinations in Infinite Craft

Combining Cold with the base elements doesn’t yield anything interesting, but I managed to discover some quirky creations by mixing it with more complex ones. Here are some of the best Cold combinations I found so far.

Cold + Lava = Obsidian

Cold + Metal = Fridge

Cold + Robot = Snowman

Cold + Engine = Air Conditioner

Cold + Tree = Pine

Cold + Chocolate = Ice Cream

Cold + Earthquake = Frost

Cold + Vampire = Bat

Cold + Potato = French Fries

Cold + Dragon = Ice Dragon

Cold + Ice Dragon = Frost Dragon

Cold + Geysir = Hot Spring

Cold + Pig = Bacon

Cold + Excalibur = Ice Sword

You can combine just about anything with Cold and end up with a totally unexpected result; that’s the beauty of Infinite Craft and its canvas. If you’re looking for more recipes, check out our guide to all Infinite Craft recipes.