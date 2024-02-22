Category:
How to make Cold in Infinite Craft

It's getting chilly out here.
How to make Cold in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every element you discover in Infinite Craft is crucial, thanks to the hundreds of random results each can generate. Besides animals, humans, and emotions, you can also craft temperatures, including the chilly Cold. Here’s how to make Cold in Infinite Craft

How to craft Cold in Infinite Craft

To make Cold in Infinite Craft, I combined Fog with Sneeze. There may be multiple ways to reach Cold in the game, but I found this the easiest since I already had the ingredients listed in my bucket of discoveries. Don’t worry if you are missing either of the ingredients, as I have shared the full formula chart below.

Cold recipe in Infinite Craft
The Cold chart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the steps you need to take to get Cold in Infinite Craft

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Steam + Wave = Surf
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Pollen + Surf = Allergy
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Allergy + Wind = Sneeze
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Fog + Sneeze = Cold

That’s how easy it is to catch… sorry, make Cold in Infinite Craft. In case you are interested, I have listed some nasty combinations to try with Cold below. 

Best Cold combinations in Infinite Craft

Combining Cold with the base elements doesn’t yield anything interesting, but I managed to discover some quirky creations by mixing it with more complex ones. Here are some of the best Cold combinations I found so far.

  • Cold + Lava = Obsidian
  • Cold + Metal = Fridge
  • Cold + Robot = Snowman
  • Cold + Engine = Air Conditioner
  • Cold + Tree = Pine
  • Cold + Chocolate = Ice Cream
  • Cold + Earthquake = Frost
  • Cold + Vampire = Bat
  • Cold + Potato = French Fries
  • Cold + Dragon = Ice Dragon
  • Cold + Ice Dragon = Frost Dragon
  • Cold + Geysir = Hot Spring
  • Cold + Pig = Bacon
  • Cold + Excalibur = Ice Sword

You can combine just about anything with Cold and end up with a totally unexpected result; that’s the beauty of Infinite Craft and its canvas. If you’re looking for more recipes, check out our guide to all Infinite Craft recipes.  

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com