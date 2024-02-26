Category:
General

How to make Technology in Infinite Craft

Look how far technology has come.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 07:17 am
Technology in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Technology has helped humans to achieve drastically better quality of life. Not only has it extended life expectancy, but it has also made cooking, cleaning, and working simple. Technology holds immense potential, and you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is a casual game that lets you explore the limits of your imagination. There are a ton of unique recipes to craft, with the point of the game being to unlock as many recipes as you can. So, here’s how to make Technology in Infinite Craft

Technology recipe in Infinite Craft

There’s more than one way to make Technology in Infinite Craft, but I went down the 33-step route that sees you ultimately combining Science with Science. My method guarantees you unlock all the basic elements you need, and you can always skip any of the steps, provided you have the relevant item unlocked. Remember, you have the search bar in the bottom left corner that you can use to find your already unlocked items. 

Elements needed to make Technology
You need Science to make Technology. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step guide to make Technology:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Fire+Water=Steam
Earth+Water=Plant
Dust+Earth=Planet
Plant+Steam=Tea
Planet+Wind=Storm
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Water+Water=Lake
Tea+Tempest=Typhoon
Earth+Fire=Lava
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Lake+Water=Ocean
Lava+Typhoon=Volcano
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Dust+Volcano=Ash
Plant+Steampunk=Steampunk Plant
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Ash+Dust=Cinder
Steam+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Pirate Ship
Smoke+Steampunk Plant=Steampunk Tree
Dust+Water=Mud
Cinder+Stone=Glass
Steampunk Pirate Ship+Stone=Stonehenge
Mud+Steampunk Tree=Swamp
Fire+Glass=Lens
Tempest+Wind=Tornado
Steam+Stonehenge=Time
Lens+Swamp=Microscope
Time+Tornado=Hourglass
Hourglass+Microscope=Science
Science+Science=Technology

What can you make with Technology in Infinite Craft?

Infinite Craft is your playground, and once you make Technology, you can start combining it with other recipes. Remember, always try combining the two elements of the same kind first, and then try to think of related words. Here are some of the recipes that I found that could help you:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Technology+Technology=Computer
Technology+Computer=Hacker
Farm+Technology=Tractor
Glue+Technology=Sticky Note
Fuel+Technology=Car
Art+Technology=Artificial Intelligence
Food+Technology=Genetically Modified Food
Love+Technology=Tinder
related content
Read Article All MLB The Show 24 platforms
A baseball player, wearing a blue and white jersey, with a red and blue hat, holding a bat.
Category:
General
General
All MLB The Show 24 platforms
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Golem in Infinite Craft
Golem recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Golem in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Gay in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MLB The Show 24 platforms
A baseball player, wearing a blue and white jersey, with a red and blue hat, holding a bat.
Category:
General
General
All MLB The Show 24 platforms
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Golem in Infinite Craft
Golem recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Golem in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Gay in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 26, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.