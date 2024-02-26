Technology has helped humans to achieve drastically better quality of life. Not only has it extended life expectancy, but it has also made cooking, cleaning, and working simple. Technology holds immense potential, and you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is a casual game that lets you explore the limits of your imagination. There are a ton of unique recipes to craft, with the point of the game being to unlock as many recipes as you can. So, here’s how to make Technology in Infinite Craft.

Technology recipe in Infinite Craft

There’s more than one way to make Technology in Infinite Craft, but I went down the 33-step route that sees you ultimately combining Science with Science. My method guarantees you unlock all the basic elements you need, and you can always skip any of the steps, provided you have the relevant item unlocked. Remember, you have the search bar in the bottom left corner that you can use to find your already unlocked items.

You need Science to make Technology. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step guide to make Technology:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Storm + Tea = Tempest Water + Water = Lake Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Plant + Steampunk = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Ash + Dust = Cinder Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Cinder + Stone = Glass Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Fire + Glass = Lens Tempest + Wind = Tornado Steam + Stonehenge = Time Lens + Swamp = Microscope Time + Tornado = Hourglass Hourglass + Microscope = Science Science + Science = Technology

What can you make with Technology in Infinite Craft?

Infinite Craft is your playground, and once you make Technology, you can start combining it with other recipes. Remember, always try combining the two elements of the same kind first, and then try to think of related words. Here are some of the recipes that I found that could help you: