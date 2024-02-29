How to make Donald Trump in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft players keep discovering everything in the game, from different celebrities, to each country on Earth, and even former presidents. When it comes to the latest, they’ve recently discovered Donald Trump.

Everyone who follows world news is aware who Donald Trump is. The whole world surely heard about him in 2016, when he won the presidential election in the United States, when he was the Republican Party’s main candidate. It’s also a role he’s running for once again in 2024. By being so popular, it’s no doubt he would also make his way into Infinite Craft, and we’re going to show you how to make him.

Donald Trump recipe in Infinite Craft

You can create Donald Trump in Infinite Craft by mixing together Uncle Sam and Shark. However, getting these is also quite a long challenge. Here’s the full recipe.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Water = Steam Water + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Earth = Rain Rain + Fire = Rainbow Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Earth = Continent Rainbow + Continent = America America + Earth = USA Earth + Wind = Dust Wind + Fire = Smoke Earth + Dust = Planet Water + Smoke = Fog Planet + Fog = Venus Steam + Earth = Mud Venus + Mud = Adam Earth + Adam = Man USA + Man = Uncle Sam Ocean + Water = Fish Fish + Fish = Shark Uncle Sam + Shark = Donald Trump

We know, that’s quite a lengthy road to follow. But you shouldn’t need more than five minutes to complete it if you focus and complete each ingredient step-by-step.

For a former president, Trump does have an intriguing emoticon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that use Donald Trump

Now, with Donald Trump in your arsenal, you can create a few other discoveries. Here are a couple of our suggestions.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Donald Trump + Engine = Trump Train Donald Trump + Answer = Wrong Donald Trump + Boom = Trump Donald Trump + Heaven = Hell Donald Trump + LeBron James = Michael Jordan Donald Trump + Mars = Trump Tower

Obviously, possibilities are endless, so you might discover dozens of other things when experimenting with Donald Trump. Just don’t do it for too long, or you might just want to run for president as well.