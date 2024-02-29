Category:
General

How to make Donald Trump in Infinite Craft

Then you can run for president.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 10:37 am
Donald Trump recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft players keep discovering everything in the game, from different celebrities, to each country on Earth, and even former presidents. When it comes to the latest, they’ve recently discovered Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

Everyone who follows world news is aware who Donald Trump is. The whole world surely heard about him in 2016, when he won the presidential election in the United States, when he was the Republican Party’s main candidate. It’s also a role he’s running for once again in 2024. By being so popular, it’s no doubt he would also make his way into Infinite Craft, and we’re going to show you how to make him.

Donald Trump recipe in Infinite Craft

You can create Donald Trump in Infinite Craft by mixing together Uncle Sam and Shark. However, getting these is also quite a long challenge. Here’s the full recipe.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Water+Steam=Cloud
Cloud+Earth=Rain
Rain+Fire=Rainbow
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Lake=Ocean
Ocean+Earth=Island
Island+Earth=Continent
Rainbow+Continent=America
America+Earth=USA
Earth+Wind=Dust
Wind+Fire=Smoke
Earth+Dust=Planet
Water+Smoke=Fog
Planet+Fog=Venus
Steam+Earth=Mud
Venus+Mud=Adam
Earth+Adam=Man
USA+Man=Uncle Sam
Ocean+Water=Fish
Fish+Fish=Shark
Uncle Sam+Shark=Donald Trump

We know, that’s quite a lengthy road to follow. But you shouldn’t need more than five minutes to complete it if you focus and complete each ingredient step-by-step.

Donald Trumps in Infinite Craft.
For a former president, Trump does have an intriguing emoticon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that use Donald Trump

Now, with Donald Trump in your arsenal, you can create a few other discoveries. Here are a couple of our suggestions.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Donald Trump+Engine=Trump Train
Donald Trump+Answer=Wrong
Donald Trump+Boom=Trump
Donald Trump+Heaven=Hell
Donald Trump+LeBron James=Michael Jordan
Donald Trump+Mars=Trump Tower

Obviously, possibilities are endless, so you might discover dozens of other things when experimenting with Donald Trump. Just don’t do it for too long, or you might just want to run for president as well.

related content
Read Article How to make Black in Infinite Craft
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing the element Black at the bottom, surrounded by elements that make it.
Category:
General
General
How to make Black in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Engine in Infinite Craft
Engine in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Engine in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Country in Infinite Craft
Country recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Country in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Black in Infinite Craft
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing the element Black at the bottom, surrounded by elements that make it.
Category:
General
General
How to make Black in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Engine in Infinite Craft
Engine in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Engine in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Country in Infinite Craft
Country recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Country in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 29, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.