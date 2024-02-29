How to make Donald Trump in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft players keep discovering everything in the game, from different celebrities, to each country on Earth, and even former presidents. When it comes to the latest, they’ve recently discovered Donald Trump.
Everyone who follows world news is aware who Donald Trump is. The whole world surely heard about him in 2016, when he won the presidential election in the United States, when he was the Republican Party’s main candidate. It’s also a role he’s running for once again in 2024. By being so popular, it’s no doubt he would also make his way into Infinite Craft, and we’re going to show you how to make him.
Donald Trump recipe in Infinite Craft
You can create Donald Trump in Infinite Craft by mixing together Uncle Sam and Shark. However, getting these is also quite a long challenge. Here’s the full recipe.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Water
|+
|Steam
|=
|Cloud
|Cloud
|+
|Earth
|=
|Rain
|Rain
|+
|Fire
|=
|Rainbow
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Lake
|+
|Lake
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Earth
|=
|Island
|Island
|+
|Earth
|=
|Continent
|Rainbow
|+
|Continent
|=
|America
|
|America
|+
|Earth
|=
|USA
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Wind
|+
|Fire
|=
|Smoke
|Earth
|+
|Dust
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Fog
|Planet
|+
|Fog
|=
|Venus
|Steam
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mud
|Venus
|+
|Mud
|=
|Adam
|Earth
|+
|Adam
|=
|Man
|USA
|+
|Man
|=
|Uncle Sam
|Ocean
|+
|Water
|=
|Fish
|Fish
|+
|Fish
|=
|Shark
|Uncle Sam
|+
|Shark
|=
|Donald Trump
We know, that’s quite a lengthy road to follow. But you shouldn’t need more than five minutes to complete it if you focus and complete each ingredient step-by-step.
Infinite Craft recipes that use Donald Trump
Now, with Donald Trump in your arsenal, you can create a few other discoveries. Here are a couple of our suggestions.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Donald Trump
|+
|Engine
|=
|Trump Train
|Donald Trump
|+
|Answer
|=
|Wrong
|Donald Trump
|+
|Boom
|=
|Trump
|Donald Trump
|+
|Heaven
|=
|Hell
|Donald Trump
|+
|LeBron James
|=
|Michael Jordan
|Donald Trump
|+
|Mars
|=
|Trump Tower
Obviously, possibilities are endless, so you might discover dozens of other things when experimenting with Donald Trump. Just don’t do it for too long, or you might just want to run for president as well.