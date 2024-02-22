Category:
How to make Building in Infinite Craft

Who knew you could make a building using a bird?

Aleksandar Perišić

Published: Feb 22, 2024 12:27 pm
Looking up at a few buildings


When we set out to figure out how to make a Building in Infinite Craft, we had no idea that we would find one of our favorite combinations yet. We hope you are ready because this one gets wild.



Building recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for Crane
The logic in this game is unparalleled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make a Building, you need to make a Bird. Yes, a regular Bird, which you will then turn into a more specific Bird that also shares the same name with something that can make a Building. Seriously, we can’t get enough of this Infinite Craft logic. 

Crane

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
Ash FirePhoenix (makes sense)
DustWaterMud
PhoenixMudBird
EarthWaterPlant
PlantWaterSwamp
SwampBirdCrane (but not the bird, the construction machine)

Now that you know you can make a large construction material by putting a Bird in a Swamp, you are very close to making a building. Just a few more steps.

Building

Recipe for making a Building in Infinite Craft
Brick by brick. Screenshot by Dot Esports
First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
FireMudBrick
CraneBrickConstruction
ConstructionConstructionBuilding

There you have it. If you need more silly recipes that make sense only from a lexicological point of view, check out how to make Kanye West, Minecraft, and Lionel Messi. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to try things yourself. There are so many unique combinations in Infinity Craft, and you may be the first one to discover them. 

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.