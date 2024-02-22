How to make Building in Infinite Craft

When we set out to figure out how to make a Building in Infinite Craft, we had no idea that we would find one of our favorite combinations yet. We hope you are ready because this one gets wild.

Building recipe in Infinite Craft

The logic in this game is unparalleled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make a Building, you need to make a Bird. Yes, a regular Bird, which you will then turn into a more specific Bird that also shares the same name with something that can make a Building. Seriously, we can’t get enough of this Infinite Craft logic.

Crane

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Fire Phoenix (makes sense) Dust Water Mud Phoenix Mud Bird Earth Water Plant Plant Water Swamp Swamp Bird Crane (but not the bird, the construction machine)

Now that you know you can make a large construction material by putting a Bird in a Swamp, you are very close to making a building. Just a few more steps.

Building

Brick by brick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Fire Mud Brick Crane Brick Construction Construction Construction Building

There you have it. If you need more silly recipes that make sense only from a lexicological point of view, check out how to make Kanye West, Minecraft, and Lionel Messi. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to try things yourself. There are so many unique combinations in Infinity Craft, and you may be the first one to discover them.