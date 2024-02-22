Is Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 features a staggering list of superstars past and present from the world of WWE, but Brock Lesnar’s situation has raised questions about whether he is available in the game.

Recommended Videos

Lesnar is a seven-time WWE champion and has featured in every entry in 2K’s franchise of WWE games since 2011, but he’s currently on hiatus from the WWE roster in the real world following recent allegations, leading to an air of uncertainty about his appearance in the next WWE game.

We now have an official answer as to whether Brock Lesnar is in WWE 2K24, however. Read on to find out more.

Is Brock Lesnar in the WWE 2K24 roster?

Changes have been made. Image via 2K Games

No, Brock Lesnar is not a playable superstar in WWE 2K24 and isn’t included in the roster. This was confirmed by the reveal of the complete WWE 2K24 roster on Feb. 21, which saw Lesnar omitted.

Lesnar’s absence in WWE 2K24 was a major talking point among fans ahead of the full roster reveal. The signs were on the wall for the former UFC star after he was removed from 2K’s mobile game, WWE Supercard, and was quietly removed from the cover of the 40 Years of Wrestlemania edition of the game—where he was replaced by John Cena.

Given Lesnar’s WWE history and his previous inclusion on the cover art for the game, he was likely planned for the WWE 2K24 roster but a change was made after he was implicated in the recent allegations against WWE founder Vince McMahon, who is also absent from the title.

Allegations against McMahon include sexual trafficking and a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleges McMahon shared explicit content of her without consent. According to the Wall Street Journal, in July 2021, McMahon instructed Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar, named by WSJ as Lesnar.

WWE has not commented on Lesnar, who last made an appearance in August 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes a SummerSlam. Fans expected him to return during Royal Rumble in January, ahead of Wrestlemania later this year, but the allegations against McMahon that implicated Lesnar seemingly changed the plans.

Lesnar’s absence from the WWE 2K24 roster means he is also highly unlikely to have a match featured in the Showcase mode, which focuses on famous clashes from Wrestlemania’s 40-year history, but it remains to be seen whether Lesnar’s F5 finisher move remains in the game as an option for created characters.