Brock Lesnar quietly removed from WWE 2K24 cover amid allegations

Brock Lesnar has been quietly removed from the cover of WWE 2K24‘s 40 Years of Wrestlemania edition, increasing doubts he will feature in the game.

Recommended Videos

Lesnar was among several characters originally featured in the cover artwork for WWE 2K24‘s special edition, alongside the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, but has now been replaced by John Cena.

Lesnar was on the previous cover. Image via 2K Games

No official announcement has been made by 2K Games regarding the change, and Dot Esports has received no response after approaching the developer regarding the status of Lesnar and Vince McMahon’s inclusion in WWE 2K24.

McMahon, the WWE founder, resigned from his role as executive chairman of TKO, WWE’s parent company, in January following allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse, all of which he denies. It seems unlikely that McMahon would have featured in WWE 2K24 given reports he paid settlements to multiple women first emerged in 2022, and he initially retired from his role as CEO and chairman of WWE in July 2022. But an investigation was closed in November of the same year, and he returned to WWE’s board in January 2023.

The situation with Lesnar, however, may prove to be harder for WWE 2K24 to handle, as it’s highly likely he would have been on the roster of superstars having featured in the cover image. It now appears his inclusion is unlikely after he was implicated in the recent allegations against McMahon.

Lesnar was expected to make his WWE return in the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27, but he was replaced by Bronn Breaker and plans for Lesnar’s Road to Wrestlemania storyline seem to have been scrapped. 2K already removed him from mobile game WWE Supercard last week—making it even more unlikely that he features in WWE 2K24.