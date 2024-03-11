Category:
How to throw weapons in WWE 2K24

Yeet!
Published: Mar 11, 2024 06:34 am
The Undertaker puts HBK into a casket in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

Some of the most high-octane moments in the WWE universe focus on using weapons, and you can do the same in WWE 2K24 with a new throwing mechanic.

WWE 2K24 offers a range of weapons you can use against your opponents, including ladders, tables, steel chairs, kendo sticks, and sledgehammers, and every weapon can be thrown to inflict maximum damage. If you’re wondering how you can turn weapons into aerial missiles by throwing them in WWE 2K24, we’ve got the answer.

How to get and throw weapons in WWE 2K24

The Rock holding up a belt at WrestleMania in WWE 2K24.
You can even use championship belts as weapons.

Throwing weapons are a new feature in WWE 2K24. You can chuck everything from a steel chair to the ringside steps at your opponent, though the mechanics can be a little clunky and require some getting used to.

The first step is to pick up a weapon. In certain matches, weapons will already be at the ringside, like ladders in a Ladder match or tables in a Tables match, and you can always find steel chairs by the announcer’s table.

Alternatively, grab a weapon from underneath the ring and use the weapon select wheel to choose the weapon you want. You can then hit your opponent with the weapon, but be careful of the referee in a normal match, as if you hit them, you’ll be disqualified.

ActionPlayStationXbox
Pick up weaponL1LB
Attack with weaponSquare/XX/A
Throw weaponDouble-tap CircleDouble-tap B

You can throw any weapon at your opponent using these controls, which provides a great way of dealing huge amounts of damage from a distance, and is especially effective outside the ring.

Most weapons have a set number of uses before they “break,” so make sure you’re aware of this and don’t get caught out. From our experience, this is around five attacks, but you can, of course, go and grab another weapon.

