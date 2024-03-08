Category:
WWE 2K24 Load Failed Error: Should you re-load content?

Don't button bash.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 8, 2024 08:11 am
WWE 2K24 players encountered a “Load Failed” error on March 8 following its official launch, which has serious consequences if you don’t read the message clearly and button-bash through the notifications.

Making the wrong choice in WWE 2K24 when presented with the “Load Failed” error will send you back to square one, losing any progress you’ve made in the game so far, so be very careful and read on for our advice.

WWE 2K24 Load Failed error, explained

The “Load Failed” error occurs for players who purchased the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24, who have had early access since March 5. It happens because the game cannot detect the additional content. Do not press “Yes,” as your save data will be lost.

Players familiar with the franchise may recall a similar error appeared on several occasions in WWE 2K23, and it’s incredibly frustrating as it seems the issue still hasn’t been resolved.

These issues mostly occur for WWE 2K24 players on Steam, but some Xbox players have reported the same issue. I loaded into the Xbox Series X|S version to check if I encountered the error, but I had no issues.

There is no known fix for the “Load Failed” error in WWE 2K24 and you need to wait for the developer to fix it. Though you may be prepared to start again across various game modes, there is a more serious problem at play.

Players who clicked yes and had their save data erased have reported they lost all pre-order bonuses and could not reinstall the packs, so choosing yes does not seem to provide a workaround for the issue.

The best advice we can currently give is to submit a 2K support ticket and wait for the issue to be resolved. This does mean you won’t be able to play the game for the time being, though, which has led many players to seek a refund.

