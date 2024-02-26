Category:
Is the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Plenty to mull over.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 26, 2024 06:19 am
Rhea Ripley entering an arena in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

The release of WWE 2K24 is right around the corner, and if you’re unsure whether to purchase the Deluxe Edition, we’re here to assist.

The WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition provides several incredibl appealing bonuses, though it does, of course, come with a higher price point. If you’re on the fence, we’ll help you weigh up your options.

What’s included in the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition?

Roman Reigns enters the arena in WWE 2K24.
Lots to unpack. Image via 2K Games

The Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24 provides several benefits, the biggest of which is three days early access from March 5—allowing you to play the game earlier than players with just the standard edition. The full benefits are:

  • Three days early access
  • Nightmare Family Pack
  • Season Pass (5 DLC Packs)
  • MyRISE Mega-Boost
  • SuperCharger
  • Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Gold Card
  • Bianca Belair MyFACTION Gold Card
  • Rhea Ripley Alt Attire
  • Bianca Alt Attire

The Nightmare Family pack provides several new playable characters with Dusty Rhodes (’76), Undashing Cody Rhodes, Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised), and “Superstar” Billy Graham, alongside MyFACTION cards. Meanwhile, the MyRISE Mega-Boost provides additional attribute boosts for your created character.

With the season pass, youget each of the five future DLC packs in WWE 2K24 as soon as they release, while the SuperCharger immediately unlocks all base game legends, throwback arenas, and more, which would otherwise have to be unlocked periodically.

Should you buy the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition?

Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan facing off in a promotional screenshot for WWE 2K24.
Bring out the big guns. Image via 2K Games

It all comes down to personal choice on whether to purchase the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition, but it does provide some valuable rewards, with a selection of top-quality Gold Cards if you play the MyFACTION mode, access to future DLC packs and three days of early access.

If you’re impatient and want to play WWE 2K24 as soon as possible, this is the edition for you, and if you’re planning to purchase the DLC packs when they release, it’s also worth considering upgrading the edition you’re getting.

I find the best thing about the Deluxe Edition is the SuperCharger, as it immediately gives me access to legends like Eddie Guerrero, my favorite wrestler of all time. I play a lot of Universe Mode in WWE games and like to have a roster stacked with legends, so opting for the edition with the SuperCharger is very appealing.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.