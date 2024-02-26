Category:
WWE 2K24 Season Pass teaser explained: Every rumored DLC character

2K has dropped some major clues.
Published: Feb 26, 2024 05:42 am
Roman Reigns, wearing black trousers and a red glove, staring down Cody Rhodes, wearing white tights.
Image via WWE Games

WWE 2K24 is on its way, but before the full game is even released, 2K is already dropping clues about who the DLC characters in the Season Pass will be. 

It’s WrestleMania season, which can only mean one thing—it’s time for a new WWE game. With WWE 2K24 set to feature over 200 current Superstars and Legends, there’s no shortage of competitors for you to take into the ring.

Still, that just isn’t enough, and 2K will be dropping DLC packs throughout the year as part of its season pass. The developer dropped a teaser image with clues about who will be included, and we’ve gathered all the rumors in one place to help you figure out who to expect.

All WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC rumored characters

WWE 2K24's Season Pass teaser image, featuring items like a microphone, a cap, a WWE Women's Championship title belt, and more.
There are plenty of clues hidden away in this teaser. Image via WWEGames
Item in imageRumored DLC superstars
AppleCarlito
Always Tired tattooPost Malone
Classic WWE Women’s ChampionshipAlundra Blayze, Michelle McCool, Victoria
Pirate Ship WheelKairi Sane
Tye-dye t-shirtSpike Dudley
Pointed bootIron Sheik
Woman doing aerobicsWendy Richter
Kendo stickSandman
MicrophoneCM Punk, Pat McAfee
Luchador maskDragon Lee
Glasses with tapeThe Dudley Boyz
Black CapPaul Heyman (ECW Era)
KiltThe Headbangers
GuitarHonky Tonk Man
Black featherLyra Valkyria
Green jewelJade Cargill
Funk headbandTerry Funk
Heart megaphoneJimmy Hart
American busLex Luger
HandsDiamond Dallas Page
PearlsTorrie Wilson
Irresistible Force text Nia Jax

There are 22 clues in total on the image, and some are definitely easier than others. While there’s no doubt about things like the pirate wheel or the Lex Express bus, others are harder to figure out and could reference different people.

The one that most people are interested in is the microphone. While it could be referencing Pat McAfee, who uses a microphone to commentate on Monday Night Raw every week, some believe it’s a reference to CM Punk’s incredible promo skills.

Unfortunately, until WWE and 2K confirm who the DLC wrestlers are, we’re left to keep guessing. We’ll be sure to update this article when DLC characters are announced, hopefully before WWE 2K24 releases on March 5.

