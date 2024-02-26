WWE 2K24 Season Pass teaser explained: Every rumored DLC character

WWE 2K24 is on its way, but before the full game is even released, 2K is already dropping clues about who the DLC characters in the Season Pass will be.

Recommended Videos

It’s WrestleMania season, which can only mean one thing—it’s time for a new WWE game. With WWE 2K24 set to feature over 200 current Superstars and Legends, there’s no shortage of competitors for you to take into the ring.

Still, that just isn’t enough, and 2K will be dropping DLC packs throughout the year as part of its season pass. The developer dropped a teaser image with clues about who will be included, and we’ve gathered all the rumors in one place to help you figure out who to expect.

All WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC rumored characters

There are plenty of clues hidden away in this teaser. Image via WWEGames

Item in image Rumored DLC superstars Apple Carlito Always Tired tattoo Post Malone Classic WWE Women’s Championship Alundra Blayze, Michelle McCool, Victoria Pirate Ship Wheel Kairi Sane Tye-dye t-shirt Spike Dudley Pointed boot Iron Sheik Woman doing aerobics Wendy Richter Kendo stick Sandman Microphone CM Punk, Pat McAfee Luchador mask Dragon Lee Glasses with tape The Dudley Boyz Black Cap Paul Heyman (ECW Era) Kilt The Headbangers Guitar Honky Tonk Man Black feather Lyra Valkyria Green jewel Jade Cargill Funk headband Terry Funk Heart megaphone Jimmy Hart American bus Lex Luger Hands Diamond Dallas Page Pearls Torrie Wilson Irresistible Force text Nia Jax

There are 22 clues in total on the image, and some are definitely easier than others. While there’s no doubt about things like the pirate wheel or the Lex Express bus, others are harder to figure out and could reference different people.

The one that most people are interested in is the microphone. While it could be referencing Pat McAfee, who uses a microphone to commentate on Monday Night Raw every week, some believe it’s a reference to CM Punk’s incredible promo skills.

Unfortunately, until WWE and 2K confirm who the DLC wrestlers are, we’re left to keep guessing. We’ll be sure to update this article when DLC characters are announced, hopefully before WWE 2K24 releases on March 5.