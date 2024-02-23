Is Post Malone in WWE 2K24?

Do you fancy feeling like a rockstar? Do you think WrestleMania would be “Better Now” if Posty had a match? Well, find out if Post Malone is in WWE 2K24.

There’s been no shortage of musicians who have appeared in WWE over the years, although they’ve had differing levels of success for sure. For every Bad Bunny, who beat Damian Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash 2023, there’s a Machine Gun Kelly, who got power-bombed off the stage by Kevin Owens.

For WWE 2K24, Post Malone curated the soundtrack, picking the songs you’ll hear in the menus when you play. Is he actually in the game though, and will he have a match in real life?

Is Post Malone playable in WWE 2K24?

Yes, Post Malone is a playable character in WWE 2K24. Alongside his musical duties, you will be able to take Posty inside the squared circle and have him face off against your favorite WWE Superstars.

Maybe you’ll have Posty become a champion in your WWE Universe, or have a legendary musician vs. musician face off with Bad Bunny. Maybe you’ll pick Roman Reigns and smash the New York rapper. The world is your oyster, and you’ll be able to do it all in WWE 2K24.

You could just RKO Posty again and again if you wanted to. Image via WWE 2K

How to get Post Malone in WWE 2K24

Post Malone will be available as DLC in WWE 2K24. Unfortunately for players, we don’t know when we’ll be able to play as him, as he currently doesn’t have a release date.

Last year, 2K released DLC packs from release day until August, so we can assume that we’ll be able to add him to the roster by the end of the summer.

Is Post Malone going to wrestle in WWE?

No, it doesn’t appear that Post Malone’s wrestling journey will go beyond WWE 2K24. There have been no announcements from the company about any possible match, and wrestling leakers haven’t mentioned the idea either.

