Is CM Punk in WWE 2K24?

Cult of Personality.
Two wrestlers fight atop an ambulance in a promotional image for WWE 2K24.
WWE 2K24 provides hundreds of Superstars for players to control in a variety of game modes and if you’re wondering whether CM Punk is on the roster, we have the answer.

The fan-favorite looked to be done with WWE after an exit in 2014 but a surprise return at Survivor Series last year opened the door to potentially featuring in the WWE 2K24 roster—but did he make the cut? We’ve explained everything below.

Is CM Punk included in the WWE 2K24 roster?

Cover art for WWE 2K24's 40 Years of Wrestlemania edition.
Full of Superstars. Image via 2K Games

No, CM Punk is not included in the base roster for WWE 2K24 according to what has been revealed so far—but that doesn’t mean he won’t make his way into the game at all.

WWE 2K24 will receive several DLC packs throughout the game’s lifetime and CM Punk, who hasn’t been in the series since WWE 2K15, is already a favorite to be included, although details on which WWE favorites will join the game in future DLC packs are yet to be revealed.

While CM Punk’s absence in WWE 2K24 at launch may be disappointing, it isn’t surprising given he has only recently returned to WWE. CM Punk’s surprise appearance at Survivor Series in 2023 was his first WWE appearance in a decade, while his first televised match in WWE saw him enter January’s Royal Rumble—where he, unfortunately, tore his tricep, leaving him unavailable for WrestleMania.

CM Punk’s potential inclusion in a future WWE 2K24 DLC pack could potentially coincide with his return to the ring, though it remains to be seen what the developer has up their sleeve. If you want to have CM Punk at launch, he may be created by players and made available to download in the Creation Suite.

CM Punk is not the only notable absentee in the WWE 2K24 roster, as seven-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar is also not included, although the reasons for the absence of the former UFC star are vastly different.

