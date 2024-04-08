IShowSpeed’s hilarious WrestleMania appearance surprisingly was the highlight of the night

Two nights of WrestleMania action in Philadelphia gave fans plenty of talking points, but it was a surprise appearance from streamer IShowSpeed that was the surprise highlight of the night.

Fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field for the huge WWE event saw titles changing hands and internet-shattering cameo appearances, including IShowSpeed’s intervention during Logan Paul’s title defense against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

The odds were stacked against Paul in the Triple Threat match for the United States Championship, particularly as Orton and Owens allied in the early stages. But The Maverick had help from a surprise appearance.

After Orton attempted a pinfall on Paul, a mystery figure wearing a giant Prime bottle pulled The Viper from the ring and revealed himself to be IShowSpeed—then doing his signature barks in the face of Orton.

That didn’t sit well with the multiple-time WWE World Champion, however, who kicked IShowSpeed to the ground and removed the Prime bottle costume before putting IShowSpeed in prime position on the announcer’s table.

Orton got his own back on IShowSpeed by barking back in the face of the viral star, then delivering a trademark RKO onto the announcer’s table that left IShowSpeed down and out for the remainder of the bout.

Though that marked the end of IShowSpeed’s involvement in Paul’s title defense, it played a pivotal role in the success of the internet megastar, who was able to fight back and successfully retain his WWE United States Championship.

This wasn’t the first time Paul has called upon his friends in the social media world during his WWE career, with Prime business partner KSI recently appearing at a SmackDown event, where he was RKO’d by Orton, and the Sidemen member also had a cameo at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

KSI’s appearance 12 months ago went one step further than IShowSpeed, as Paul’s leap from the top rope led to him accidentally putting his close friend through the announcer’s table after Seth Rollins’ counter.

