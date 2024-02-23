Is Dragon Lee in WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 puts you in control of hundreds of Superstars past and present in a variety of game modes, and we’ve got the answer if you want to know if Dragon Lee is in the game.

Recommended Videos

Dragon Lee first joined WWE in October 2022, initially appearing in NXT and having a feud with Dominik Mysterio before winning the NXT North American Championship and having a reign of 31 days as champion.

Despite that, Dragon Lee is yet to make an inaugural appearance in WWE games, and we’ve got the answer on whether that will change in WWE 2K24.

Is Dragon Lee included in the WWE 2K24 roster?

Plenty of stars. Image via 2K

No, Dragon Lee is not included in the base roster for WWE 2K24, according to what 2K has released about the title so far. The door remains open for him to join the game at a later date, however—particularly given there are some notable exclusions from the roster.

While the absences of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have attracted the most attention, the lack of Keith Owens and Drew McIntyre on the list shared by 2K is particularly surprising given McIntyre’s rating has been shared, and Owens features in a promotional image.

As a result, the roster shared for WWE 2K24 doesn’t appear to be finalized and additional names, like Dragon Lee, could be added before the early access release on March 5. If that is the case, Dragon Lee would be a leading contender to be confirmed, given he has been in WWE’s ranks for over a year, unlike CM Punk, who only fought in a televised bout for the first time in a decade in January.

If there are no further updates to the roster of announced Superstars ahead WWE 2K24‘s release, the Dragon Lee could be added to the game in one of the five DLC packs. In WWE 2K23, each DLC pack saw at least five playable characters added to the title.