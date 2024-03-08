All WWE 2K24 match types

Get ready to rumble in WWE 2K24 and take the challenge to your opponents in a wide variety of match types, some of which are new to the franchise in the latest edition of the series.

WWE 2K24 has introduced Ambulance Matches and Casket Matches as the stand-out additions to the series, allowing you to fully embrace your inner Undertaker in some of the more unique match types seen in WWE.

Those two additions are merely a drop in the ocean regarding all of the WWE 2K24 match types, and we have a definitive list for you.

All match types in WWE 2K24

There’s no shortage of match types to challenge yourself in WWE 2K24, ranging from one-on-one brawls to huge 30-man elimination matches. You can see all the available match types below, split into sections for the number of Superstars in the ring.

All new match types in WWE 2K24 appear in bold.

1v1 WWE 2K24 match types

Normal

Extreme Rules

Backstage Brawl

Ladder

Table

Hell in a Cell

Steel Cage

TLC

Iron Man

Falls Count Anywhere

Submission

Last Man Standing

No Holds Barred

Special Guest Referee

Casket Match

Ambulance Match

2v2 WWE 2K24 match types

Normal

Tornado Tag

Mixed Gender Tag

Extreme Rules

Backstage Brawl

Ladder Tag

Table Tag

TLC

Hell in a Cell

Steel Cage

Triple Threat WWE 2K24 match types

Normal

Extreme Rules

Backstage Brawl

Ladder

Table

TLC

Hell in a Cell

Steel Cage

Falls Count Anywhere

Fatal 4-Way WWE 2K24 match types

Normal

Extreme Rules

Backstage Brawl

Ladder

Table

TLC

Hell in a Cell

Steel Cage

Falls Count Anywhere

Battle Royale

5-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types

Normal (Free-for-all)

Extreme Rules

Battle Royal

Ladder

Table

TLC

Hell in a Cell

6-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types

Free-for-all

Normal

Elimination Chamber

Battle Royal

Ladder

Hell in a Cell

6-Man Tag

Tag Team

Tornado Tag

Ladder Tag

Table Tag

TLC Tag

Hell in a Cell Tag

Triple Tag

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Ladder Triple Tag

Table Triple Tag

TLC Triple Tag

Hell in a Cell Triple Tag

8-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types

Normal (Free-for-all)

Battle Royal

Ladder

Tag Team

Ladder Tag

4-Way Tornado Tag

Ladder 4-Way Tag

Gauntlet WWE 2K24 match types

Gauntlet Match (4-30 Superstars)

Gauntlet Eliminator (4-30 Superstars)

Gauntlet Turmoil (4-30 Superstars)

Royal Rumble WWE 2K24 match types

10-Man Royal Rumble

20-Man Royal Rumble

30-Man Royal Rumble

WarGames WWE 2K24 match types

3v3 WarGames

4v4 WarGames

Handicap WWE 2K24 match types

1v2 – Tag

1v2 – Tornado Tag

1v3 – Tag

2v3 – Tag

Tournament WWE 2K24 match types