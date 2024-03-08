All WWE 2K24 match types

Get ready to rumble in WWE 2K24 and take the challenge to your opponents in a wide variety of match types, some of which are new to the franchise in the latest edition of the series.
WWE 2K24 has introduced Ambulance Matches and Casket Matches as the stand-out additions to the series, allowing you to fully embrace your inner Undertaker in some of the more unique match types seen in WWE.
Those two additions are merely a drop in the ocean regarding all of the WWE 2K24 match types, and we have a definitive list for you.
All match types in WWE 2K24
There’s no shortage of match types to challenge yourself in WWE 2K24, ranging from one-on-one brawls to huge 30-man elimination matches. You can see all the available match types below, split into sections for the number of Superstars in the ring.
All new match types in WWE 2K24 appear in bold.
1v1 WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal
- Extreme Rules
- Backstage Brawl
- Ladder
- Table
- Hell in a Cell
- Steel Cage
- TLC
- Iron Man
- Falls Count Anywhere
- Submission
- Last Man Standing
- No Holds Barred
- Special Guest Referee
- Casket Match
- Ambulance Match
2v2 WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal
- Tornado Tag
- Mixed Gender Tag
- Extreme Rules
- Backstage Brawl
- Ladder Tag
- Table Tag
- TLC
- Hell in a Cell
- Steel Cage
Triple Threat WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal
- Extreme Rules
- Backstage Brawl
- Ladder
- Table
- TLC
- Hell in a Cell
- Steel Cage
- Falls Count Anywhere
Fatal 4-Way WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal
- Extreme Rules
- Backstage Brawl
- Ladder
- Table
- TLC
- Hell in a Cell
- Steel Cage
- Falls Count Anywhere
- Battle Royale
5-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal (Free-for-all)
- Extreme Rules
- Battle Royal
- Ladder
- Table
- TLC
- Hell in a Cell
6-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types
Free-for-all
- Normal
- Elimination Chamber
- Battle Royal
- Ladder
- Hell in a Cell
6-Man Tag
- Tag Team
- Tornado Tag
- Ladder Tag
- Table Tag
- TLC Tag
- Hell in a Cell Tag
Triple Tag
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Ladder Triple Tag
- Table Triple Tag
- TLC Triple Tag
- Hell in a Cell Triple Tag
8-Superstar WWE 2K24 match types
- Normal (Free-for-all)
- Battle Royal
- Ladder
- Tag Team
- Ladder Tag
- 4-Way Tornado Tag
- Ladder 4-Way Tag
Gauntlet WWE 2K24 match types
- Gauntlet Match (4-30 Superstars)
- Gauntlet Eliminator (4-30 Superstars)
- Gauntlet Turmoil (4-30 Superstars)
Royal Rumble WWE 2K24 match types
- 10-Man Royal Rumble
- 20-Man Royal Rumble
- 30-Man Royal Rumble
WarGames WWE 2K24 match types
- 3v3 WarGames
- 4v4 WarGames
Handicap WWE 2K24 match types
- 1v2 – Tag
- 1v2 – Tornado Tag
- 1v3 – Tag
- 2v3 – Tag
Tournament WWE 2K24 match types
- 1v1 Tournament
- 2v2 Tournament (Tag Team, Dusty Rhodes Classic, Mixed Match Challenge)