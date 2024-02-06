Muhammed Ali to make surprise appearance in WWE 2K24

Muhammed Ali is set to make a surprise appearance in WWE 2K24 as the franchise celebrates 40 years of Wrestlemania.

Widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, Ali has a history with WWE after appearing as a guest referee at the first Wrestlemania in 1985—but it looks like the gloves are off properly in WWE 2K24.

Float like a butterfly. Screenshot via 2K Games on YouTube

The latest trailer for WWE 2K24, which releases on March 8, showed off new features, including enhanced Backstage Brawls and Casket Matches and a roster of over 200 current and former superstars. But the biggest surprise was saved right until the end.

Ali was shown bouncing in a Smackdown ring and shadowboxing, wearing white boots and shorts, and it seems Ali’s appearance in WWE 2K24 will allow you to play as the boxing icon—which throws up some interesting scenarios.

It remains to be seen whether Ali’s appearance as a Guest Referee in the first Wrestlemania will be replicated in WWE 2K24‘s Showcase mode, where you control gameplay in scenes mixed alongside real-world footage, and the latest edition will focus on 40 years of Wrestlemania.

Ali’s inclusion adds to an already stellar roster of characters to choose from, with everyone from Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes, Andre the Giant to Hulk Hogan appearing, and there’s plenty more to be discovered with hundreds of playable superstars.

It’s made even more exciting by the freedom that WWE 2K24 will offer players in Universe mode, where you can create your own roster of superstars alongside custom events, characters, titles, arenas, and more.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Muhammed Ali win the Royal Rumble, escape from Hell in a Cell, or lift the Tag Team Championship alongside Hulk Hogan, this may be the only chance you’ll ever get.