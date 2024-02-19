Category:
Ever wanted to throw Post Malone through a table? WWE 2K24 gives you that opportunity

Baby, you're a wreck.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 19, 2024 10:22 am
The Undertaker puts HBK into a casket in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

Video games have no shortage of strange crossovers and WWE 2K24 is jumping on that trend with Post Malone joining the game as part of a DLC pack.

2K is no stranger to adding odd playable characters to its games, with WWE 2K22 including Machine Gun Kelly as a playable character. NBA 2K17, for some reason, had Arsenal and France soccer legend Thierry Henry as part of its roster. Now, it’s WWE 2K24‘s turn to be weird.

The WWE 2K24 Soundtrack shown in a promotional image.
Post Malone has curated the soundtrack. Image via 2K Games

WWE 2K23 steered clear of those gimmicks, but with the soundtrack for WWE 2K24 being curated by Post Malone, he’s added his name to the roster as part of a future DLC pack, joining the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, and boxing legend Muhammed Ali as playable characters.

Post Malone does, admittedly, have a style that means he fits into the WWE universe quite nicely with a stocky build and being heavily tattooed—and his inclusion hasn’t riled up the WWE 2K24 community like you may think, as the majority on Reddit were accepting of the news.

While I don’t have anything against him, the thought of putting him through an announcer’s table or throwing him off the top of an ambulance does sound fun, and now I can’t help but think of other music crossovers we could see in sports games.

The obvious choice would be adding Taylor Swift to the next iteration of EA Sports’ Madden series, given the huge amount of focus placed upon her in the NFL season due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. That attention riled up some fans, so I’m sure having her as a quarterback you could sack would appeal to many.

We’re now also on the precipice of a new Formula One season, with a new entry in EA Sports’ F1 series to follow, so could we see Rihanna appear in the paddock due to singing “Shut Up and Drive” or Chris Rea for “Driving Home for Christmas”? Only time will tell.

