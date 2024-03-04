How to redeem your pre-order bonuses in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 provides plenty of pre-order bonuses for loyal fans with a bunch of additional Superstars and more, so we’re here to tell you how to redeem them.

For WWE 2K24 players who purchased the Deluxe Edition or the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition, there is a wealth of goodies to claim and enjoy. Before you dive in, though, you need to ensure they are activated on your account—and we’ve outlined exactly how to redeem pre-order bonuses in WWE 2K24 here.

How to claim pre-order bonuses in WWE 2K24

Let them rip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The majority of pre-order bonuses in WWE 2K24 are unlocked automatically, and the game informs you when it first loads up that pre-order unlocks have been detected. A pop-up appears, showing you what you have earned and thanking you for your pre-order.

While most content, like DLC Packs, is automatically unlocked, you must claim your MyFACTION pre-order bonuses separately. To do this, load into MyFACTION and create your Faction. Once your Faction has is created, the game informs you that you have bonuses to claim. Now, follow these steps:

Scroll to the Store tab from the home screen in the MyFACTION game mode.

Select Unopened Packs in the bottom right-hand corner.

Open each pack individually.

Your new cards are not automatically added to your Faction line-up and must be equipped in the Headquarters section of MyFACTION. To add them to your active Faction, follow these steps:

Scroll to the Headquarters tab from the home screen in the MyFACTION game mode.

Select MyFACTION Management.

Select the Faction you want to edit.

Choose an empty slot to add a new Superstar to, or select an existing Superstar to replace them.

Once you have claimed your pre-order bonuses in MyFACTION, you can use your new Superstars in Faction Wars, Weekly Towers, Proving Grounds, and anywhere else across the MyFACTION game mode.