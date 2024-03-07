Is Vince McMahon in WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 sends players on a journey throughout WrestleMania history by taking control of some of the greatest matches in the 40 years of the pay-per-view event, though it has to navigate through some murky waters.

Vince McMahon, the man who built WWE into the powerhouse it is today, played a significant role in WrestleMania’s history over recent decades, but serious allegations lodged against the 78-year-old have resulted in a fall from grace.

If you’re want to know if Vince McMahon appears in WWE 2K24 or have spotted him and are wondering why, we’ve explained it all here.

Why is Vince McMahon censored in WWE 2K24?

Blurred but recognized. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Playing through the Showcase mode in WWE 2K24, Vince McMahon appears twice in very different circumstances. The first appearance is at WrestleMania 17, where he enters to assist Stone Cold in the fight against The Rock, with McMahon shown in real-world footage and as an in-game character.

A second appearance, however, takes place in the cutscene before WrestleMania 35, where McMahon presents Charlotte Flair as the replacement for Becky Lynch, which would eventually lead to a triple-threat clash between Lynch, Flair, and Ronda Rousey. This time, McMahon’s face is blurred.

The decision to blur Vince McMahon comes on the back of accusations published by the Wall Street Journal of his involvement in sex trafficking. McMahon has since resigned from his role as TKO executive chairman, a day after the allegations emerged in January 2024.

Some may be surprised that McMahon isn’t blurred in his first Showcase appearance in WWE 2K24, for the clash between Stone Cold and The Rock, but McMahon’s role in that fight is much more significant to the storyline, as he assisted Stone Cold in winning the title, so it wouldn’t have been the same if his role was completely overlooked and he did not appear.

McMahon is not the only notable name to have changed WWE 2K24, as Brock Lesnar is playable in Showcase but is not available in other game modes, while Donald Trump appears ringside in real-world footage during the Showcase mode but has his face blurred.