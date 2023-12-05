The next Monopoly GO partner event is expected to arrive after Dec. 16, if developer Scopely follows the same release pattern of previous events. It’s expected to be named Moonlight Treasure, according to findings from reliable data miners within the community.

The next global Monopoly GO partner event is expected to launch after Dec. 16 because this aligns with the 25-day minimum gap observed between such events. This date matches with the end of Thanksgiving Partners on Nov. 26. While Scopely hasn’t announced an official date, this timeframe is a reasonable expectation.

On Dec. 4, a test partner event named Baking Partners was available exclusively in Portugal and a few other regions. Players outside these regions could only access it via VPN, making it not a global event. It’s anticipated that players in other regions will soon have access to a new event instead, so not getting this event isn’t making you miss out on anything.

You’re likely to receive a push notification on your phone when the partner event goes live.

What is a partner event in Monopoly GO

Partner events in Monopoly GO are group events you must complete with the help of other players. They are much like main events, as Twinkle Tree, where you collect tokens on the board to earn points. The key difference is that you must collaborate with other players, either friends or people the game randomly suggests you invite. Together, you and your team members work towards gathering points to reach the milestone for the event’s grand prize.

As with most Monopoly GO events, partner events offers rewards like with dice, Sticker Packs, and cash. Their standout appeal lies in the grand prize, often a Galaxy Sticker Pack. This pack includes six stickers and features a guaranteed sticker that the player doesn’t already own. This makes partner events particularly attractive for players seeking to grab that elusive final sticker needed to complete an album.

Full art of the last partner event. Image via Scopely

How to find partners for the events

You can find partners for Monopoly GO events by:

Inviting players suggested at random in the event popup inside the game.

in the event popup inside the game. Forming a team in online communities like Monopoly GO’s Discord server.

I highly recommend joining online communities to find dedicated partners for Monopoly GO’s partner events, rather than relying on random suggestions. Players you connect with online are often more committed to reaching the final milestone and willing to invest the necessary time and dice to collect tokens and complete the event.

Teaming up with random players carries the risk of partnering with those who are less interested in actively playing and may want to benefit from your rolls for free rewards. Don’t let them do it.

Are partner events worth it?

If you’re close to finishing your Monopoly GO sticker album, partner events are worth it. They’re not just about racking up tons of dice like the main events. Instead, you want them for the Sticker Packs and that Guaranteed Missing Sticker pack. It’s perfect for snagging that last Golden Sticker you’ve been chasing and can’t trade for.

But if your album has a lot of gaps, you might waste dice into the event and not get much back. The Galaxy pack could end up giving you a low-rarity sticker, which feels like a bit of a letdown when you’re after something rare.

So, a good idea is to fill up your album as much as you can before jumping into a partner event in Monopoly GO. That way, you make sure those valuable rewards are actually helping you finish off your collection.