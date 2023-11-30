How to get new shields in Monopoly GO

New Monopoly GO shields come in events, so you might have to wait a bit.

In Monopoly GO, you can get new shields in Main Events, Tournaments, and temporary side events. However, not every event offers new shield designs as rewards. It’s important to check the specific rewards for each event to see if a shield skin is included.

New shields are a rare item in Monopoly GO. They’re special because they demonstrate the time and effort a player has invested to acquire them, which is why many people take pride in showcasing them. Unlike more common items like dice, cash, and PEG-E coins, shield availability is limited to these temporary events, making them a prized possession in the game.

How to get different shields in Monopoly GO

To qualify for events that offer shield skins in Monopoly GO, you need to advance to at least board five, M. Industries. Once you reach this level, Tournaments, Main Events, and Quick Wins become available on your account. Participate in these events when shield skins are included in the rewards and you’ll unlock them in your account.

It’s currently impossible to buy new shields directly from the store with real money, so you really are stuck with keeping an eye on the game events to grab these.

Image via Scopely

What events have previously given shield skins in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO players have already got new shield skins as rewards in milestones during:

Tournaments , such as Olympian Odyssey.

, such as Olympian Odyssey. Quick Wins , which change every week.

, which change every week. Main events , such as Uncharted Adventures.

, such as Uncharted Adventures. PEG-E Prize Drop.

However, none of the events above are guaranteed to give you a shield skin, and predicting where a new shield will be available in Monopoly GO is currently impossible.

To ensure you don’t miss out, engage in as many Monopoly GO events and tournaments as you can. By staying active, you’ll eventually encounter a new shield to collect and add to your inventory.

Tip: Shield skin events may sometimes be detailed in Monopoly GO’s help page.

How to check and change your shield skin in Monopoly GO

To equip a shield skin in Monopoly GO:

Open Monopoly GO. Tap the three bars icon at the top right to access the sidebar menu. Select “My Showroom.” In the new window, tap the shield icon located on the bottom bar, just above the “x” exit button. If you have multiple shield skins, choose the one you wish to equip. Press the green “Equip” button to apply your selected shield skin.

What do different shields do?

Monopoly GO shield skins are purely cosmetic and provide no competitive advantage. They serve as a stylish way to intimidate opponents who try to attack you. Regardless of the shield skin equipped, each one offers protection against a single Shutdown attack, similar to the standard orange shield. You can replenish them in the same manner: by landing on squares marked with a shield icon.