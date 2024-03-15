Monopoly GO’s next Treasure Hunt or dig minigame, Sunset Treasures, is coming out on March 18, according to several dataminers. In this event, you can get an Egyptian Hippo player token, a shield skin called Saharan Sapphire, and a Wild Sticker you can swap for any sticker you’re missing.

Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt schedule

They happen often. Image via Scopely

Treasure Hunt events in Monopoly GO usually pop up once a month, between 20 to 30 days after the previous one. There’s no set date for when they happen because the developer, Scopely, might change things up depending on when other big events like Golden Blitz, Partner Events, and Prize Drops are happening. They try to make sure these events don’t overlap, so you probably won’t see a Treasure Hunt going on at the same time as those others.

Here’s the list of the most recent Treasure Hunt events for reference:

Treasure Hunt event Release date Sunset Treasures March 18 (expected) Galactic Treasures February 23 Jungle Treasures January 22 Moonlight Treasures December 10, 2023 Egyptian Treasures November 13, 2023

When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?

The next Treasure Hunt event, Sunset Treasures, is expected to come on March 18, almost a full 30 days since Galactic Treasures went live. This date is, so far, only a leak, and it’s subject to change at any time since Scopely hasn’t confirmed it yet. Its timing is perfectly welcome, especially because we’re nearing the end of the Monopoly Origins album on March 28, so Sunset Treasures will be an amazing opportunity to get missing stickers to complete a set or even the entire album before it’s gone.

Remember to keep checking this article, as we’ll update you with any new info on when the next Treasure Hunt event will start.

What is the Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?

Touch the tiles to break them. Screenshot by Dot Esports Touch the tiles to break them. Screenshot by Dot Esports Touch the tiles to break them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Treasure Hunt events in Monopoly GO, sometimes called dig minigames or pickaxe events, are challenges where you use tokens to chip away at tiles on a grid to uncover hidden artifacts and treasures. Once you find all the treasures on one grid, you win rewards like dice and sticker packs and move on to the next grid for rarer and more generous rewards. Each event typically offers up to 20 grids filled with prizes.

You get the tokens you need to break these tiles, often shaped like pickaxes, by hitting milestones in main events and tournaments, or by claiming daily bonuses like Daily Login rewards, Quick Wins, and free gifts from the shop. Each tile you break uses up one token, and since treasures are randomly placed for each player, you’ll need loads of tokens—hundreds or even thousands—to uncover all the treasures in the event.

Take the Galactic Treasures event from February as an example. Players collected Laser Gun tokens by participating in events like Galactic Adventures. With these tokens, they could dig for treasures and unlock great rewards, including loads of dice, Purple Sticker Packs, and the unique UFO player token.

