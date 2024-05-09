I rolled over 10,000 Monopoly GO Dice to beat Treasure Hunt, and didn’t spend any money

Of all the Monopoly GO main events, my favorite is the Treasure Hunt, which is why I was determined to complete back-to-back events without cheating or spending money. Here’s how I did it.

Treasure Hunt Monopoly GO events intrigue me through the Dig puzzles, incorporating strategy over RNG spins of a wheel in Partner events or a bad bounce off the peg within the Prize Machine game. The objective of a Treasure Hunt is to collect Pickaxe or shovel tokens, using them to dig up puzzle squares to expose a hidden treasure.

All Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt events have unique rewards like a Token or Shield and often have a Wild Sticker as one of the grand prizes. Getting to the end of a Treasure Hunt is hard, sometimes requiring several hundred Pickaxe tokens. But it’s far from impossible.

Getting prepped for Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt events

Completing a Treasure Hunt is about preparation and using resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting prepped for a Treasure Hunt is about stocking up on resources like Dice, Stickers, and even cash. Dice are the most important of the three, with Stickers and cash providing Dice through the completion of a Sticker set or using cash to level up your Monopoly GO board during a flash event like Landmark Rush or Builder’s Bash. Here’s how to get at least 4,000 Dice stocked up quickly.

Stop sleeping on free Dice in Monopoly GO . Scopely drops free Dice links just about every day of the year and you can claim a free gift in the shop every eight hours that typically has at least 20 Dice.

. Scopely drops free Dice links just about every day of the year and you can claim a free gift in the shop every eight hours that typically has at least 20 Dice. Look at the Monopoly GO solo event and tournament rewards before rolling . Watch for solo events that provide points for landing on a Chance or Railroad tile, allowing you to cash in rewards for both events, increasing your overall Dice pool. Play a solo event with Pickup tiles over four corners. Use daily flash events to your advantage . Every flash event has a potential drop and run time. Try to play during times when these events can boost your Dice pool. Builder’s Bash, in conjunction with Landmark Rush, will earn you 100 Dice or more, depending on your board level, for every board that is leveled up. A Mega Heist during a double-point tournament could boost you to first on the leaderboard. And Cash Grab can restock the bank after you spent billions leveling up Monopoly GO boards.

. Watch for solo events that provide points for landing on a Chance or Railroad tile, allowing you to cash in rewards for both events, increasing your overall Dice pool. Play a solo event with Pickup tiles over four corners. Know when to stop rolling . Whether you’re on a bad streak of luck or the points to unlock the next milestone from an event aren’t worth the Dice, sometimes you need to hold instead of rolling. Patience to put the game down when it isn’t providing value will help you stockpile Dice in no time.

. Whether you’re on a bad streak of luck or the points to unlock the next milestone from an event aren’t worth the Dice, sometimes you need to hold instead of rolling. Patience to put the game down when it isn’t providing value will help you stockpile Dice in no time. Pay attention to Stickers . Completing Sticker album sets can earn you up to 2,000 Dice. Trading with even a few friends can help you complete multiple Sticker sets. Every Sticker album offers rewards for extra Stars, which can sometimes contain up to 500-plus Dice.

. Completing Sticker album sets can earn you up to 2,000 Dice. Trading with even a few friends can help you complete multiple Sticker sets. Every Sticker album offers rewards for extra Stars, which can sometimes contain up to 500-plus Dice. Roll at a 10x multiplier when completing daily rewards. Unless you’re trying to rank at the top of a tournament leaderboard or unlock a specific milestone, rolling at a 10x multiplier will unlock early milestones from events while you complete daily quests.

Completing the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt event

Earn sweet rewards for your hard work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two free-to-play Dice-rolling strategies players like to use: Roll at a consistent multiplier or purposely increase or decrease the multiplier when near a Monopoly GO tile you want to hit. Both can work, but I find this technique is too much work, putting me in the consistent multiplier camp. Here’s how I completed two Treasure Hunt main events back-to-back, rolling with a consistent multiplier.

Have around 4,000 Dice to roll at the start of a Treasure Hunt event . And don’t drop below 1,500 unless you know big Dice rewards are close.

. And don’t drop below 1,500 unless you know big Dice rewards are close. Roll at 20x and 50x multipliers . I prefer to roll at a 20x multiplier to start any event and get a feel for how often I land on tiles that grant points to unlock milestones. I won’t increase to 50x unless I have ways to restock my Dice, whether through event rewards, from a Sticker set getting completed, or leveling up the Monopoly GO board.

. I prefer to roll at a 20x multiplier to start any event and get a feel for how often I land on tiles that grant points to unlock milestones. I won’t increase to 50x unless I have ways to restock my Dice, whether through event rewards, from a Sticker set getting completed, or leveling up the Monopoly GO board. Roll consistently, and don’t get greedy during High Roller . Cranking the multiplier up to 100x or even 200x is fun when you hit, but it feels even worse when you miss—and more often than not, you’re bound to miss.

. Cranking the multiplier up to 100x or even 200x is fun when you hit, but it feels even worse when you miss—and more often than not, you’re bound to miss. Pay attention to how many Pickaxe or shovel tokens are needed per level . If you only need a few Pickaxes to unlock a milestone with Dice and the events running don’t have any in upcoming rewards, you can collect them during daily quests to save on Dice rolls.

. If you only need a few Pickaxes to unlock a milestone with Dice and the events running don’t have any in upcoming rewards, you can collect them during daily quests to save on Dice rolls. Expect to use at least 150 to 200 Pickaxe or shovel tokens.

When is the next Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt?

At time of writing it is suspected that the next Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt will drop during the last week of May. No official date has been released yet.

