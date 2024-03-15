Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets

Get down with Monopoly GO Stickers.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 12:21 pm
Monopoly Go friends dancing on stage
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely has a new Monopoly GO Sticker album dropping at the end of March called Making Music, showcasing unique rewards and 26 sets. 

Recommended Videos

Stickers in Monopoly GO are a great way to collect free Dice and other rewards, like game piece Tokens, emotes, and Shields. The Making Music Sticker album will replace Monopoly Origins, slated to end on March 28. All rewards and albums before launch were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are subject to change before the album is officially released. We’ll stay on top of any changes and update them immediately. 

What happens to my Monopoly GO Stars from the Origins Sticker event?

Vault rewards for Stars through Monopoly GO Sticker events
Collect and cash in Stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, Scopely has not changed the Star policy when a Sticker album ends. If you have enough Stars to unlock a vault, it will be automatically opened when Monopoly Origins ends. Any remaining Stars after that won’t get carried over into the Making Music Sticker event. For those who have leftover Stars, I recommend cashing in on the last day to maximize Dice rewards that you can use toward completing the new Sticker albums.

When will Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album release?

The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album is slated to release on March 28 and will run for at least two to three months. The Monopoly GO Origins Sticker album event ends on March 28. Be sure to cash in your Stars for Vault rewards before the event ends as Stars do not carry over. 

 What are Making Music Sticker album rewards in Monopoly GO?

Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Get more rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leading up to the Making Music Sticker album in Monopoly GO, only a few rewards have been data mined. All rewards will be updated when the album is released.

Each set within the Sticker album, of which there are 26, offers you rewards for completing it. Completing every set offers additional rewards that include a Disco Mr. Monopoly game piece Token and 15,000 Dice. Overachievers can complete every set a second time for a Golden Disco Mr. Monopoly game piece Token and 20,000 Dice.

Making Music Sticker setsMaking Music Sticker set rewards
Symphony StoreTBA
Musical MemoirTBA
Swingin’ NotesJazz singer Lizzie emote
Ludwig Van MonopolyTBA
Musical BondsTBA
World MusicTBA
Boy BandVintage turntable Shield
Crescendo AcademyTBA
Music FestivalTBA
Country RoadsTBA
Mr. MozartTBA
Pop PrincessTBA
Karaoke NightRockstar Mr. Monopoly game piece Token
Spin CityTBA
Everyday TunesTBA
K-Pop IdolsTBA
Wild MelodiesTBA
Disco TimeTBA
Rockstar DreamsTBA
Hip HopTBA
Bel CantoTBA
Electronic BeatsTBA
On Tour!TBA
OléTBA
Primal GrooveTBA
The MogulsTBA
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones (March 15 to 16)
Mr. Mopnopoly and friends playing horseshoes
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones (March 15 to 16)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 15, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones
The St Paddy's Party keyart on a green background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones (March 15 to 16)
Mr. Mopnopoly and friends playing horseshoes
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones (March 15 to 16)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 15, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones
The St Paddy's Party keyart on a green background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO’s St. Paddy’s Party rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.