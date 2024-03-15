Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets

Scopely has a new Monopoly GO Sticker album dropping at the end of March called Making Music, showcasing unique rewards and 26 sets.

Stickers in Monopoly GO are a great way to collect free Dice and other rewards, like game piece Tokens, emotes, and Shields. The Making Music Sticker album will replace Monopoly Origins, slated to end on March 28. All rewards and albums before launch were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and are subject to change before the album is officially released. We’ll stay on top of any changes and update them immediately.

What happens to my Monopoly GO Stars from the Origins Sticker event?

Collect and cash in Stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, Scopely has not changed the Star policy when a Sticker album ends. If you have enough Stars to unlock a vault, it will be automatically opened when Monopoly Origins ends. Any remaining Stars after that won’t get carried over into the Making Music Sticker event. For those who have leftover Stars, I recommend cashing in on the last day to maximize Dice rewards that you can use toward completing the new Sticker albums.

When will Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album release?

The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker album is slated to release on March 28 and will run for at least two to three months. The Monopoly GO Origins Sticker album event ends on March 28. Be sure to cash in your Stars for Vault rewards before the event ends as Stars do not carry over.

What are Making Music Sticker album rewards in Monopoly GO?

Get more rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leading up to the Making Music Sticker album in Monopoly GO, only a few rewards have been data mined. All rewards will be updated when the album is released.

Each set within the Sticker album, of which there are 26, offers you rewards for completing it. Completing every set offers additional rewards that include a Disco Mr. Monopoly game piece Token and 15,000 Dice. Overachievers can complete every set a second time for a Golden Disco Mr. Monopoly game piece Token and 20,000 Dice.

Making Music Sticker sets Making Music Sticker set rewards Symphony Store TBA Musical Memoir TBA Swingin’ Notes Jazz singer Lizzie emote Ludwig Van Monopoly TBA Musical Bonds TBA World Music TBA Boy Band Vintage turntable Shield Crescendo Academy TBA Music Festival TBA Country Roads TBA Mr. Mozart TBA Pop Princess TBA Karaoke Night Rockstar Mr. Monopoly game piece Token Spin City TBA Everyday Tunes TBA K-Pop Idols TBA Wild Melodies TBA Disco Time TBA Rockstar Dreams TBA Hip Hop TBA Bel Canto TBA Electronic Beats TBA On Tour! TBA Olé TBA Primal Groove TBA The Moguls TBA

