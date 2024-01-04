Monopoly Origins Sticker album season explained

A new season has come to Monopoly GO for 2024, featuring 26 Sticker Albums through Monopoly Origins.

The holidays have ended, and a new season called Monopoly Origins has taken over. Seasons in Monopoly GO typically last between a month or two, containing tournaments that run every day or two and solo events that last several days. But the main focus of a season is the Sticker albums. Scopely stepped up for the Monopoly Origins season by increasing the number of Sticker albums and Stickers you can earn for rewards.

What is a Monopoly Origins season?

Start collecting and trading Stickers. Image by Dot Esports

Ending on Jan. 4 was the Heartfelt Holidays season, which contained 12 Sticker albums and a total of six Sticker slots in each. Monopoly Origins began on Jan. 4 as the other season ended, showcasing 26 Sticker albums with nine slots each. Of the 26 albums, five are prestige sets.

The Monopoly Origins season will run from Jan. 4 at 1pm CT to March 28. Each Sticker album is also referred to as a deck or set. Within each album deck, there are nine slots for you to collect Stickers that are rated through a Star system. Duplicate Stickers are turned into Stars based on their Star rating. Each deck contains rewards based on Stars and the quality of the Sticker, from Standard to Gold.

Monopoly Origins rewards

Completing an individual Sticker album earns you rewards that vary for each album. The Monopoly GO albums that contain Stickers with three to five stars produce higher rewards than albums with Stickers that are one or two-star. The Monopoly Origins season features two special rewards found in album seven: a Water Works shield and deck 13 that contains a Fancy Duck token with a top hat.

Thanks to MonopolyGOwiki, we have a few rewards to share with you early. Upon the Monopoly Origins season going live on Jan. 4, we will update and confirm all rewards.

Sticker album Monopoly Origins rewards Best Beginnings The Top Hat Across the Board The Battleship On a Roll The Thimble Card Quest 325 Dice, Cash, and Water Works shield The Iron Maximum Occupancy The Boot Utility Fun The Cannon Free Parking 800 Dice, Cash, and Fancy Duck token Railroad Tycoon Tokenmania Launch Day! Fever! Doggopoly Game Awards Ms. Monopoly GO! The Racecar Monopoly VR Monopoly Moments Money Tree The Rubber Ducky All Monopoly Origins seasonal Sticker album rewards in Monopoly GO

Bonus Monopoly Origin rewards in Monopoly GO

Completing every Sticker album for the Monopoly Origins season earns you 15,000 Dice, a cash bonus, and a pink Free Parking car token to strut around the Monopoly GO board in style. For the truly dedicated players, you can complete each album a second time to earn 20,000 Dice, cash, and an exclusive gold Free Parking car token. And anyone who happens to complete each Monopoly GO album a third time gets an additional 30,000 Dice.