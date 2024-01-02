Monopoly GO: What happens to stars at end of Stickers for Rewards season?

The Heartfelt Holidays Sticker album season in Monopoly GO will wrap up in January 2024, providing rewards for duplicate Stickers that have been turned into Stars in the Stickers for Rewards seasonal event.

Stickers are a top commodity within Monopoly GO, earning you rewards upon completing an album during a season. Within the Heartfelt Holidays season, which ends on Jan. 4, there were 12 total albums available. All duplicate Stickers in your albums can get sent or exchanged with friends. Exchanging duplicate stickers earns you Stars that can unlock safes full of rewards from the Sticker season.

How are Stickers in Monopoly GO turned into Stars?

Duplicate Stickers | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

All duplicate Stickers in your albums are converted into Stars that can get tracked through the Stickers for Rewards page, which is found through the chest in the bottom right corner of the screen under your Sticker albums. You can also earn more Stars by having a friend send you a Sticker that you know is a duplicate.

Do Stars stay after a season is over?

Stickers for Rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The start of a new Sticker season in Monopoly GO resets everything, from albums to the Stickers for Rewards Star section. Stars earned are also cashed out through one of the three safes depending on how many Stars you collected during the Sticker season. If you are close to unlocking a safe, you can earn more Stars by having a friend send you a duplicate Sticker you already own. The higher the star rating, the more Stars you will collect toward safes.

What are the Heartfelt Holidays safe rewards?

Green safe: 100 to 145 Dice and a three-star Sticker pack

Blue safe: One three-star and one four-star Sticker packs

Red safe: 400 to 550 Dice, one four-star, one five-star, and one mystery Sticker packs

The Heartfelt Holidays Sticker album event ends on Jan. 4. All Stars in the Stickers for Rewards will get cashed out through a safe you’ve already unlocked.