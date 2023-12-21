How to get Monopoly GO stickers

In Monopoly GO, Stickers are important items found in Sticker Packs. Your main goal is to collect these stickers to fill up your Album sets. When you complete these pages, you unlock special rewards, which can be lots of dice, cash, and even unique player tokens and new shields.

Collecting Stickers in Monopoly GO is a great way to earn free dice rolls and special rewards that are often themed around holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas. Here’s everything about them.

Every way to get more free Stickers in Monopoly GO

There are several ways to get free Stickers in Monopoly GO, mostly through obtaining Sticker Packs. Here are all the methods I’ve personally verified over months of playing the game:

Exchanging individual extra Stickers with other players

Quick Wins

Daily login rewards

Wheel spins when completing Color Sets on the board

Completing boards (one every fifth completion)

Main events

Tournament milestones and leaderboards

Partner events

Peg-E events

Free shop gifts

Free tiers of Endless offers

Community Chest

Stickers for Rewards inside your Album

Free dice links (occasionally)

What are stickers in Monopoly GO?

Stickers are collectibles that come randomly from Monopoly GO Sticker Packs. They go straight into your season’s Album and fit into the correct set. Each set has nine stickers, and finishing a set brings you special rewards. The harder it is to get all stickers in a set, the better the rewards for completing it. If you gather all the stickers in an album, you’ll earn an even bigger prize.

If you open a Sticker Pack and find a Sticker you already have, it’s added to your album as an extra. You can trade these spare Stickers with other players or give them away. Sticker Packs are the only way to get random Stickers, and trading is the only method to get single, specific ones.

What do stars mean in Monopoly GO stickers? A three-star Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Monopoly GO, each sticker has stars that show how rare it is. The more stars a sticker has, the rarer it is and the harder it is to find in Sticker Packs. Gold Stickers are even rarer than regular ones, and their star rating also shows their rarity.

The stickers in each pack are random and can come in any star rating, but some packs promise at least one sticker of a certain rarity. Here’s how it works: Green pack: No specific rarity guaranteed.

Orange pack: Guarantees at least one Two-Star Sticker.

Red pack: Guarantees at least one Three-Star Sticker.

Blue pack: Guarantees at least one Four-Star Sticker.

Pink pack: Guarantees at least one Five-Star Sticker.

Galaxy Pack: Guarantees at least one sticker of any rarity that you don’t already have. Sticker Pack odds and mechanics change with every album. In the current Heartfelt Holidays album, these are the only Sticker Packs available. In some other albums, Monopoly GO released Sticker Packs with guaranteed Gold Stickers.

Can I buy Monopoly GO stickers?

An example of endless offers with Stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can’t purchase individual stickers, Sticker Packs are available for purchase in bundles in the game’s shop or through special offers in the main screen’s left menu.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Sticker offers are common on online marketplaces, but it’s important to note that buying and selling Monopoly GO stickers for real money is against the game’s Terms of Service, which explicitly prohibits selling or transferring virtual items. Engaging in such transfers risks account penalties, including bans. Instead of trading with real money, I recommend joining online communities where you can safely exchange your extra stickers with other players to complete your collection.

How do I exchange Stickers in Monopoly GO?

The exchange stickers screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To safely trade stickers in Monopoly GO, follow these steps:

Find a trading partner in online communities and add them as a friend. Launch Monopoly GO and go to your Album. Pick a set with an extra sticker and select the one you want to send. Tap “Send to Friend.” Choose your friend from the list, activate the “Make an exchange!” slider, and press Continue. Wait for your friend to accept the trade. You’ll see a red dot in your Friends menu when they do. Check the Friends window for the trade notification. Confirm the sticker your friend sent is correct, then tap “Accept.” The trade is completed and you receive your new sticker.

When receiving a Sticker exchange offer in Monopoly GO, check the proposed sticker in your Friends menu. If it’s correct, accept the offer. Then, a window with your duplicate stickers will appear for you to select one to send back. Finally, wait for your friend to finalize the trade.