All Hot Rod Partners event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The new partner event in Monopoly GO, Hot Rod Partners, is now live until March 13 at 2pm CT. You can team up with up to four friends to earn big rewards, like a Wild Sticker you can transform into any Sticker you’re missing. Here are all the details.

All Hot Rod Partners rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Three amazing rewards in the grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the Hot Rod Partners event in Monopoly GO, you invite friends to form duos with you. The aim is to gather partner tokens from other events, like Key to the City and the Empowering Quest tournament, and use them to spin a wheel with a friend. The spin’s result adds points to a meter shared between you and that friend, and both of you can keep spinning to fill it up. You can earn up to five milestone rewards as you reach certain points in the meter, with a total of 80,000 points needed to complete each friend’s bar, and you can partner up with four other players, always in duos.

Filling up all four friend bars, which is 320,000 points in total, earns you a grand prize, including a Wild Sticker and a unique player token for Hot Rod Partners: the Diamond Dragster Token. Below is a detailed list of milestone rewards and the grand prize.

Points Milestones Hot Rod Partners Reward 2,500 200 dice 6,000 Cash 13,000 Pink safe (200 to 300 dice, Cash) 26,500 Blue safe (High Roller boost, 300 to 500 dice, Blue Sticker Pack) 32,000 Red safe (Cash, 400 to 600 dice, Purple Sticker Pack) Grand Prize (all four friend bars completed) Wild Sticker, Diamond Dragster token, 5,000 dice.

How to find people to play Hot Rod Partners with in Monopoly GO

To win the grand prize in Hot Rod Partners, you need to complete bars with four different friends. It’s key to choose partners wisely to ensure both sides contribute equally in time and dice.

A good strategy is to join Monopoly GO communities on Facebook and Discord, where many players look for partners to equally share the token investments. It’s common to find players agreeing to a 50-50 split, meaning each person aims to earn about 40,000 points for the bar, which is fair. Teaming up randomly through the game might lead to pairing with people who can’t or won’t contribute equally. Since you can’t change partners after teaming up, a bad partner can hinder your progress, making you work alone to reach 80,000 points.

So, connect with dedicated players online, add them as friends, and tackle Hot Rod Partners together for the final rewards.