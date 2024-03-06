Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Empowering Quest rewards and milestones

Rank up the leaderboard for sweet rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 01:00 pm
Figures standing around Monopoly GO game board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest has dropped, featuring two High Roller special events and up to 6,990 Dice. 

Recommended Videos

Scopely has kicked off a new series of events, beginning with the solo event Key to the City and a 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest. The Peg-E machine has rolled back into storage, but a Golden Blitz has taken its place, scheduled to run from March 6 to 7. Only 22 days remain for the Monopoly Origins Sticker album, so be sure to get those trades in while you can. 

Full list of Empowering Quest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Women and children with flag in front of capital
Get a new Shield by ranking up the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With 30 milestones, the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards include up to 6,990 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. The 48-hour tournament also contains two High Roller special events, one at milestone four and the other at milestone 24. There is no additional Mega Heist event, however. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsEmpowering Quest rewards
One7535 Dice
Two55Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Three140Cash
Four18085 Dice
Five160Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Six250High Roller for five minutes
Seven380170 Dice
Eight450Cash
Nine420200 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
11650Cash
12725Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
13800350 Dice
14775Cash
15850Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
16900350 Dice
171,000Cash Grab for 15 minutes
181,100Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
211,800Cash
222,000Cash
232,300900 Dice
242,600High Roller for 20 minutes
253,000Cash
263,3001,200 Dice
273,500Cash
284,0001,400 Dice
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

When do Empowering Quest rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Empowering Quest rewards end on March 8 at around 11:58am CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 6 at 12pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event, Key to the City. 

Are the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards worth playing?

The Empowering Quest rewards are fairly standard for a Monopoly GO tournament. Unlocking Sticker packs for Stars is why I’ll be playing, and it doesn’t hurt that the solo event runs alongside the tournament for the same duration. For players short on rolls, I recommend trying to get to milestone 19 if you can, simply for some extra Dice in your inventory. Another good reason to play for the top of the Empowering Quest leaderboard is to achieve a new Shield.

How to play for Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards

Women and children with flag in front of capital
Use your Dice multiplier to unlock more milestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO tournaments have an objective that requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which triggers the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your mini-game performance, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones for the Empowering Quest rewards. The Empowering Quest tournament offers double tokens/points for Bank Heist mini-games.

Bank Heist Empowering Quest rewards

  • Small Heist: eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Empowering Quest rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones
The Key to The City logo and keyart on an orange and pink gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones
The Key to The City logo and keyart on an orange and pink gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 6, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.