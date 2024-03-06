Monopoly GO: Empowering Quest rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest has dropped, featuring two High Roller special events and up to 6,990 Dice.

Scopely has kicked off a new series of events, beginning with the solo event Key to the City and a 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest. The Peg-E machine has rolled back into storage, but a Golden Blitz has taken its place, scheduled to run from March 6 to 7. Only 22 days remain for the Monopoly Origins Sticker album, so be sure to get those trades in while you can.

Full list of Empowering Quest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get a new Shield by ranking up the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With 30 milestones, the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards include up to 6,990 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. The 48-hour tournament also contains two High Roller special events, one at milestone four and the other at milestone 24. There is no additional Mega Heist event, however.

Milestones Tokens/Points Empowering Quest rewards One 75 35 Dice Two 55 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Three 140 Cash Four 180 85 Dice Five 160 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Six 250 High Roller for five minutes Seven 380 170 Dice Eight 450 Cash Nine 420 200 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 11 650 Cash 12 725 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 13 800 350 Dice 14 775 Cash 15 850 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 16 900 350 Dice 17 1,000 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 18 1,100 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 1,800 Cash 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 900 Dice 24 2,600 High Roller for 20 minutes 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,300 1,200 Dice 27 3,500 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

When do Empowering Quest rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Empowering Quest rewards end on March 8 at around 11:58am CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 6 at 12pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event, Key to the City.

Are the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards worth playing?

The Empowering Quest rewards are fairly standard for a Monopoly GO tournament. Unlocking Sticker packs for Stars is why I’ll be playing, and it doesn’t hurt that the solo event runs alongside the tournament for the same duration. For players short on rolls, I recommend trying to get to milestone 19 if you can, simply for some extra Dice in your inventory. Another good reason to play for the top of the Empowering Quest leaderboard is to achieve a new Shield.

How to play for Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards

Use your Dice multiplier to unlock more milestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO tournaments have an objective that requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which triggers the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your mini-game performance, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones for the Empowering Quest rewards. The Empowering Quest tournament offers double tokens/points for Bank Heist mini-games.

Bank Heist Empowering Quest rewards

Small Heist: eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Empowering Quest rewards