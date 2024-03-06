Monopoly GO: Empowering Quest rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest has dropped, featuring two High Roller special events and up to 6,990 Dice.
Scopely has kicked off a new series of events, beginning with the solo event Key to the City and a 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Empowering Quest. The Peg-E machine has rolled back into storage, but a Golden Blitz has taken its place, scheduled to run from March 6 to 7. Only 22 days remain for the Monopoly Origins Sticker album, so be sure to get those trades in while you can.
Full list of Empowering Quest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
With 30 milestones, the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards include up to 6,990 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. The 48-hour tournament also contains two High Roller special events, one at milestone four and the other at milestone 24. There is no additional Mega Heist event, however.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Empowering Quest rewards
|One
|75
|35 Dice
|Two
|55
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Three
|140
|Cash
|Four
|180
|85 Dice
|Five
|160
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Six
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|380
|170 Dice
|Eight
|450
|Cash
|Nine
|420
|200 Dice
|
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|11
|650
|Cash
|12
|725
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|13
|800
|350 Dice
|14
|775
|Cash
|15
|850
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|16
|900
|350 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|18
|1,100
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|21
|1,800
|Cash
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|900 Dice
|24
|2,600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,300
|1,200 Dice
|27
|3,500
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,400 Dice
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Empowering Quest rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Empowering Quest rewards end on March 8 at around 11:58am CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 6 at 12pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event, Key to the City.
Are the Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards worth playing?
The Empowering Quest rewards are fairly standard for a Monopoly GO tournament. Unlocking Sticker packs for Stars is why I’ll be playing, and it doesn’t hurt that the solo event runs alongside the tournament for the same duration. For players short on rolls, I recommend trying to get to milestone 19 if you can, simply for some extra Dice in your inventory. Another good reason to play for the top of the Empowering Quest leaderboard is to achieve a new Shield.
How to play for Monopoly GO Empowering Quest rewards
All Monopoly GO tournaments have an objective that requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which triggers the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your mini-game performance, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones for the Empowering Quest rewards. The Empowering Quest tournament offers double tokens/points for Bank Heist mini-games.
Bank Heist Empowering Quest rewards
- Small Heist: eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Empowering Quest rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens