All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones

Key to the City is the latest Monopoly GO event, taking over from Arctic Adventures. It’s crucial to participate in this event since it offers the last opportunity to collect Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop event ends, along with its additional rewards.
The best way to boost your Key to the City rewards in Monopoly GO is to complete it quickly so you have time to spend your Peg-E Tokens in the Prize Drop because it ends shortly after Key to the City goes live. If you’re fast, this gives you more dice and Sticker Packs, setting you up for future events. The goal is to land on the game’s corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail). A good tactic is to use your highest dice multiplier near the Jail square as landing on this square gives you a chance to earn a dice bonus for rolling doubles.
Key to the City list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Key to the City offers rewards over 43 milestones. You must gather 28,805 points in the two-day event, which ends on March 8, to claim all the rewards. At first, milestones give Peg-E Tokens, but these switch to Cash rewards when the Prize Drop event ends at 12pm CT. Below is the complete list of prizes, including a detailed milestone breakdown.
- 13,980 dice
- 75 Peg-E Tokens (only until Prize Drop lasts)
- 13 Cash rewards
- 35 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 15 minutes of High Roller
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
|Milestones
|Points
|Key to the City rewards
|1
|5
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|10
|15 dice
|3
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|4
|80
|120 dice
|5
|15
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|7
|25
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|30
|Cash
|9
|180
|225 dice
|10
|35
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|
|11
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 dice
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|60
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|17
|70
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|700
|720 dice
|19
|70
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|20
|80
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,100 dice
|23
|150
|15-minute High Roller
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 dice
|26
|1,000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|300
|240 dice
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,500 dice
|
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2,800
|2,200 dice
|36
|1,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|37
|1,100
|Cash
|38
|1,200
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|39
|2,250
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|850 dice
|41
|1,400
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|42
|1,500
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)