All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones

Key to the City is the latest Monopoly GO event, taking over from Arctic Adventures. It’s crucial to participate in this event since it offers the last opportunity to collect Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop event ends, along with its additional rewards.

The best way to boost your Key to the City rewards in Monopoly GO is to complete it quickly so you have time to spend your Peg-E Tokens in the Prize Drop because it ends shortly after Key to the City goes live. If you’re fast, this gives you more dice and Sticker Packs, setting you up for future events. The goal is to land on the game’s corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail). A good tactic is to use your highest dice multiplier near the Jail square as landing on this square gives you a chance to earn a dice bonus for rolling doubles.

Key to the City list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Key to the City offers rewards over 43 milestones. You must gather 28,805 points in the two-day event, which ends on March 8, to claim all the rewards. At first, milestones give Peg-E Tokens, but these switch to Cash rewards when the Prize Drop event ends at 12pm CT. Below is the complete list of prizes, including a detailed milestone breakdown.

13,980 dice

75 Peg-E Tokens (only until Prize Drop lasts)

13 Cash rewards

35 minutes of Rent Frenzy

15 minutes of High Roller

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).