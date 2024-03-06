Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Key to the City rewards and milestones

Peg-E is almost over, so rush this event to get tokens as fast as possible.
Bhernardo Viana
Mar 6, 2024
Key to the City is the latest Monopoly GO event, taking over from Arctic Adventures. It’s crucial to participate in this event since it offers the last opportunity to collect Peg-E Tokens before the Prize Drop event ends, along with its additional rewards.

The best way to boost your Key to the City rewards in Monopoly GO is to complete it quickly so you have time to spend your Peg-E Tokens in the Prize Drop because it ends shortly after Key to the City goes live. If you’re fast, this gives you more dice and Sticker Packs, setting you up for future events. The goal is to land on the game’s corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail). A good tactic is to use your highest dice multiplier near the Jail square as landing on this square gives you a chance to earn a dice bonus for rolling doubles.

Key to the City list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Key to the City offers rewards over 43 milestones. You must gather 28,805 points in the two-day event, which ends on March 8, to claim all the rewards. At first, milestones give Peg-E Tokens, but these switch to Cash rewards when the Prize Drop event ends at 12pm CT. Below is the complete list of prizes, including a detailed milestone breakdown.

  • 13,980 dice
  • 75 Peg-E Tokens (only until Prize Drop lasts)
  • 13 Cash rewards
  • 35 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 15 minutes of High Roller
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
MilestonesPointsKey to the City rewards
155 Peg-E Tokens
21015 dice
315Green Sticker Pack (one star)
480120 dice
51510 Peg-E Tokens
620Green Sticker Pack (one star)
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash
9180225 dice
103515 Peg-E Tokens
1140Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1250Cash
13300350 dice
1455Cash
155010-minute Cash Grab
166020 Peg-E Tokens
1770Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
18700720 dice
197025 Peg-E Tokens
2080Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
21100Cash
221,2001,100 dice
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Cash
25175160 dice
261,000Cash
27200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
28300240 dice
29350Cash
301,8001,500 dice
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
34900Cash
352,8002,200 dice
361,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
371,100Cash
381,20025-minute Rent Frenzy
392,250Cash
401,300850 dice
411,400Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
421,500Cash
436,0006,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
Bhernardo Viana
