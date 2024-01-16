Category:
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO's Prize Drop is a great event to grab extra free rolls and even some exclusive items.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jan 16, 2024 08:09 am
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 08:25 am
Peg-E Tokens are among the top features in Monopoly GO’s recurring events. They let you play Prize Drop, where you can win a bounty of free dice and occasionally exclusive Player Tokens and Shields. Fortunately, the next Peg-E event is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 9am CT, according to leakers.

When the Prize Drop is live in Monopoly GO, you can use Peg-E Tokens to play this mini-game, which has two main objectives. First, aim to drop the token into the center slot to win a grand cash prize. Second, try to get the token to bounce off the left and right bumpers as much as possible. This helps you progress through the extra Peg-E milestone rewards, which are displayed at the bottom of the machine. Additionally, using a multiplier enhances your gameplay by increasing the number of tokens you use per drop, boosting the rewards you receive from the drop, and boosting the points you earn from bumper hits.

The main ways to get Peg-E Tokens to play Prize Drop further is through main events, which include dozens and hundreds of tokens in its rewards milestones. Another good way is through free Peg-E links, though these are rare and usually just come once or twice per event.

Is there a fixed schedule for Peg-E Tokens and Prize Drop?

In Monopoly GO, Peg-E Tokens and the Prize Drop event don’t follow a regular schedule but typically occur every two to three weeks. Following the last event on Dec. 27, 2023, and the upcoming one on Jan. 16, it seems probable that the next Peg-E event in 2024 could be in early February. Bookmark this article, as we’ll continue to provide the latest updates on these dates.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.