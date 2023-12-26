You can get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly GO through links, in-game events, and special offers. Racking up more Peg-E chips means you can play the Prize Drop more frequently and progress through its milestones, possibly even scoring the Galaxy Sticker Pack for a guaranteed missing sticker.

Monopoly GO Free Peg-E Token links Monopoly GO free dice links are the same ones that offer free Peg-E tokens. We have checked all active and working links below and guarantee they work. If they fail for you, that’s because you have already claimed them elsewhere. 20 Peg-E Tokens (NEW!) We’re always keeping an eye on official Monopoly GO channels and will update this story with new links as they’re released. It’s important to remember that authentic links, like the ones mentioned, directly open your game and grant free rewards without redirecting you to other websites or third-party apps. Beware of external links asking for personal info in exchange for Peg-E tokens—those are scams.

Other ways to get free Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO

Prize Drop is where you’ll spend your Peg-E Tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Monopoly GO, there are several ways to gather free Peg-E Tokens beyond just links. You can claim free gifts or participate in the game’s numerous events to accumulate more Peg-E chips, keeping you in the Prize Drop action. Here’s a rundown of all the methods to earn those extra tokens:

Daily login bonus

Free gifts in the shop

Quick Wins

Tournaments, like Mistletoe

Events, like Gifts all Around

Typically, any game event in Monopoly GO that awards prizes like dice and cash will also include Peg-E Tokens. This round, the Prize Drop event wraps up on Dec. 29 at about 11 am CT. After that, you’ll have to wait for the next event to earn more Peg-E tokens.