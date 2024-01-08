The next Sticker Boom in Monopoly GO is expected to run from Jan. 8 at 11am CT to Jan. 9 at 11am CT, according to reliable dataminers. The event activates for an hour in your game once you log in during this window, whether you stay logged in or not.

Right on time, a new top event is about to roll out, taking over from Monopoly Origins. You can look forward to a whole new set of Sticker Packs in the upcoming milestones. Also, just an hour earlier, a fresh tournament will replace the Top Hat tournament, bringing along even more Sticker Packs for the taking.

Pro Tip: Log into Monopoly GO after 12pm CT to maximize Sticker Boom’s benefits. Claim your Top Hat tournament rewards and enjoy a 50% sticker boost from the event. This timing also sets you up perfectly for the next top event, allowing you to collect more packs and further increase your sticker haul. Sticker Boom expected schedule in Monopoly GO

Sticker Boom pops up one to three times a week, but its exact dates, times, and frequency can be a mystery until just 24 hours before it kicks off. The game keeps its event schedule a secret, which is where skilled data miners come in handy. They dig into the game files, uncovering details about upcoming Monopoly GO events and pinpointing those mysterious Sticker Boom start times for us.

We will update this story with new dates whenever a new Sticker Boom event is confirmed.

Check out the last five Sticker Boom dates below. Use these as a reference to help you gauge when the next event might pop up:

Jan. 4, 2024

Jan. 2, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 28, 2023

Dec. 24, 2023

Tip: Bookmark this article and open it daily to quickly check when a new Sticker Boom event is going live in Monopoly GO. Sticker Boom boost values in Monopoly GO

When you open any Sticker Pack in Monopoly GO during Sticker Boom, you get 50 percent extra stickers per pack rounded up. So, for example, if you open a sticker pack that gives you three stickers, you will instead get five. Here’s the full rundown of how many Stickers you get per pack rarity during Sticker Boom: