What happens to extra Pickaxes when Treasure Hunt ends in Monopoly GO?

Treasure Hunt is ending, but your extra pickaxes will be of good use.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Mar 21, 2024 08:53 am
Sunset Treasures is almost over in Monopoly GO. Regardless of whether you’ve completed the event, you might be curious about what happens to any unused Pickaxe tokens you collected. Luckily for players, when a Treasure Hunt event ends, these tokens are still put to good use.

Where do Pickaxe tokens go when Treasure Hunt ends in Monopoly GO?

A split screen image showing the excavation site and the expected treasure in Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO.
Wait a bit to maximize your Pickaxe conversions. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

When the Treasure Hunt ends in Monopoly GO, any leftover Pickaxe tokens are turned into dice—each Pickaxe becomes three dice. The game doesn’t carry them over to the next event, so you start each Treasure Hunt with no tokens. Getting extra dice is a good bonus, even if the exchange rate isn’t great.

For instance, if you complete all 20 excavation sites in Sunset Treasures and have 15 Pickaxe tokens remaining, you’ll get 45 dice at the event’s conclusion.

After you’ve claimed all the prizes from all the sites in the Treasure Hunt, rewards from other events that give you Pickaxe tokens, like main events, tournaments, and Quick Wins, will instead give you Cash, so you can’t earn more Pickaxes. So, focus on getting as many Pickaxes as possible before completing the Treasure Hunt.

For instance, if you need five Pickaxes to finish the event and have them, hold off on using them. Continue participating in events like Full Bloom to gather extra Pickaxes. Once you’ve collected the extra Pickaxes from all possible sources, use the ones you need to complete the final grid of the Treasure Hunt and finish the event.

By doing this, you’ll receive more dice when the game converts them at the end of the Treasure Hunt. This strategy ensures you get the greatest benefit from the main event and tournaments where you earned the Pickaxes, instead of just extra cash.

Keep in mind that the current Treasure Hunt, Sunset Treasures, ends on March 22 at 2:59pm CT.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.