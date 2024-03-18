Treasure Hunt is a highly anticipated monthly event in Monopoly GO due to the rare rewards it provides. Since you need pickaxes to play, knowing how to boost your supply of these tokens for free is key to completing the event. Here’s how you can do that.

Active free pickaxe links in Monopoly GO

One way to get free pickaxe tokens in Monopoly GO is through official links, which often also offer free dice. But not all the free dice links include pickaxes, and it’s quite rare to find any official link that gives out these tokens. When they do come, they usually come with three to five pickaxes and some dice too.

There are no active pickaxe links in Monopoly GO as of March 18.

Be cautious with links that request your personal information or account details, as these are definitely scams. Any legitimate Scopely link you click on your device with Monopoly GO installed will automatically open the game and give you the rewards without needing any confirmation from you. So, avoid links that take you to different websites or promise free tokens if you share your account information.

Best ways to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO

You can complete Sunset Treasures for free. Images via Scopely/Remix by Dot Esports

There are three other ways to get free pickaxes for playing Sunset Treasures and other Treasure Hunt events in Monopoly GO. Here they are, ranked by relevance:

Playing main events and tournaments: Participating in any special event and tournament like Rainbow Race during a Treasure Hunt will earn you pickaxe tokens at certain milestones. You’ll find a few tokens in the early stages and several dozen in the later stages. This is the best method for collecting more pickaxes. Completing Quick Wins: Quick Wins are tasks shown at the bottom-left of your screen. You can often finish them by playing a few rounds with the 1x multiplier just to meet the mission requirements. Completing all three Quick Wins daily can net you about a dozen pickaxes. Claiming Daily Login Bonuses: Sometimes, your daily login bonus includes a pickaxe, so make sure to log in every day to collect your rewards. Opening Free Shop Gifts: Visit the shop and look through the top offer banners until you see the free shop gift. These often contain a few pickaxe tokens, providing just enough of a boost to help you complete a Treasure Hunt set and claim a reward.

