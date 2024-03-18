Category:
Monopoly Go

How to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO (March 2024)

There are many ways to claim these pickaxes to play Treasure Hunt.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 07:21 am
A pickaxe token on a grey map background.
Images via Scopely/Remix by Dot Esports

Treasure Hunt is a highly anticipated monthly event in Monopoly GO due to the rare rewards it provides. Since you need pickaxes to play, knowing how to boost your supply of these tokens for free is key to completing the event. Here’s how you can do that.

Recommended Videos

Active free pickaxe links in Monopoly GO

One way to get free pickaxe tokens in Monopoly GO is through official links, which often also offer free dice. But not all the free dice links include pickaxes, and it’s quite rare to find any official link that gives out these tokens. When they do come, they usually come with three to five pickaxes and some dice too.

There are no active pickaxe links in Monopoly GO as of March 18.

Be cautious with links that request your personal information or account details, as these are definitely scams. Any legitimate Scopely link you click on your device with Monopoly GO installed will automatically open the game and give you the rewards without needing any confirmation from you. So, avoid links that take you to different websites or promise free tokens if you share your account information.

Best ways to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO

An image with the Sunset Treasures event logo with a pickaxe under it.
You can complete Sunset Treasures for free. Images via Scopely/Remix by Dot Esports

There are three other ways to get free pickaxes for playing Sunset Treasures and other Treasure Hunt events in Monopoly GO. Here they are, ranked by relevance:

  1. Playing main events and tournaments: Participating in any special event and tournament like Rainbow Race during a Treasure Hunt will earn you pickaxe tokens at certain milestones. You’ll find a few tokens in the early stages and several dozen in the later stages. This is the best method for collecting more pickaxes.
  2. Completing Quick Wins: Quick Wins are tasks shown at the bottom-left of your screen. You can often finish them by playing a few rounds with the 1x multiplier just to meet the mission requirements. Completing all three Quick Wins daily can net you about a dozen pickaxes.
  3. Claiming Daily Login Bonuses: Sometimes, your daily login bonus includes a pickaxe, so make sure to log in every day to collect your rewards.
  4. Opening Free Shop Gifts: Visit the shop and look through the top offer banners until you see the free shop gift. These often contain a few pickaxe tokens, providing just enough of a boost to help you complete a Treasure Hunt set and claim a reward.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)
Lucky dog holding a racing finish flag
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)
Lucky dog holding a racing finish flag
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: New Rainbow Race rewards and milestones (March 16 to 18)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 16, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.