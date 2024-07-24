Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig event rewards and milestones, explained

The Monopoly GO Dig Hunt event is coming through Greek Treasures, featuring 20 milestone levels and a grand prize without a Wild Sticker.

Data miners have discovered the next Monopoly GO Dig Hunt event. Rewards are subject to change before the main event goes live and will get confirmed at launch. Get the most out of Greek Treasure rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO five-day event. Stay vigilant with free Dice links and daily events, providing resources to reach the grand prize.

What are the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures rewards and milestones?

The Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Hunt event contains 20 levels. Rewards for the main event include 5,075 Dice rolls, 30 dig tokens (Pickaxes or shovels depending on the event), a Fearless Flex Shield, and a Victorious Sofia Token.

Greek Treasures Dig Hunt milestone level Greek Treasures Dig Hunt rewards Level one with a 4×4 board 50 Dice rolls Level two with 4×6 board Cash Level three with a 5×5 board 100 Dice rolls Level four with 5×5 board Orange Sticker pack, five pickaxe tokens, and cash Level five with a 5×5 board 150 Dice rolls Level six with an 8×4 board 200 Dice rolls Level seven with a 7×7 board Pink Sticker pack Level eight with a 4×4 board 175 Dice rolls Level nine with an 8×5 board 200 Dice rolls Level 10 with an 8×4 board Fearless Flex Monopoly GO Shield Level 11 with a 5×7 board 600 Dice rolls Level 12 with a 7×7 board 10 pickaxe tokens and cash Level 13 with a 7×7 board 400 Dice rolls Level 14 with a 6×6 board Pink Sticker pack and cash Level 15 with 5×5 board 200 Dice rolls Level 16 with an 8×7 board Blue Sticker pack, 15 pickaxe tokens, and cash Level 17 with an 8×7 board Victorious Sofia Token Level 18 with a 5×6 board 500 Dice rolls Level 19 with a 7×7 board Cash Level 20 with an 8×7 board Grand prize: Purple Sticker pack, 2,500 Dice rolls, and cash

How Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt event milestone levels work

A Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt event is unique, requiring you to dig one square on a board at a time to unearth buried treasures. Finding all the treasures on the board completes the level and advances you to the next board. One Pickaxe token unlocks one block.

Digging strategies for Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt

The best strategy to use when digging for treasure in Monopoly GO is to determine the size of what you’re unearthing. Sizes change for each Treasure Dig Hunt but you will discover 90 percent of the treasures during the first few boards. Once the sizes have been determined, count dig blocks to use fewer pickaxe tokens.

Completing a Treasure Hunt Dig event is hard but not impossible for free-to-play players. Depending on the difficulty, you may spend up to 10,000 Dice rolls (including Dice earned from all events) to earn the grand prize.

How long does the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures event last?

The Monopoly GO Greek Treasures event is slated to drop on July 26 and run for five days until July 30. Most main events run for five days, giving you time to earn the tokens needed for unlocking milestone rewards.

