Image Credit: Bethesda
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig event rewards and milestones, explained

It's time to dig.
Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:11 pm

The Monopoly GO Dig Hunt event is coming through Greek Treasures, featuring 20 milestone levels and a grand prize without a Wild Sticker.

Data miners have discovered the next Monopoly GO Dig Hunt event. Rewards are subject to change before the main event goes live and will get confirmed at launch. Get the most out of Greek Treasure rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO five-day event. Stay vigilant with free Dice links and daily events, providing resources to reach the grand prize.

What are the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures rewards and milestones?

The Monopoly GO Greek Treasures Dig Hunt event contains 20 levels. Rewards for the main event include 5,075 Dice rolls, 30 dig tokens (Pickaxes or shovels depending on the event), a Fearless Flex Shield, and a Victorious Sofia Token.

Greek Treasures Dig Hunt milestone levelGreek Treasures Dig Hunt rewards
Level one with a 4×4 board50 Dice rolls
Level two with 4×6 boardCash
Level three with a 5×5 board100 Dice rolls
Level four with 5×5 boardOrange Sticker pack, five pickaxe tokens, and cash
Level five with a 5×5 board150 Dice rolls
Level six with an 8×4 board200 Dice rolls
Level seven with a 7×7 boardPink Sticker pack
Level eight with a 4×4 board175 Dice rolls
Level nine with an 8×5 board200 Dice rolls
Level 10 with an 8×4 boardFearless Flex Monopoly GO Shield
Level 11 with a 5×7 board600 Dice rolls
Level 12 with a 7×7 board10 pickaxe tokens and cash
Level 13 with a 7×7 board400 Dice rolls
Level 14 with a 6×6 boardPink Sticker pack and cash
Level 15 with 5×5 board200 Dice rolls
Level 16 with an 8×7 boardBlue Sticker pack, 15 pickaxe tokens, and cash
Level 17 with an 8×7 boardVictorious Sofia Token
Level 18 with a 5×6 board500 Dice rolls
Level 19 with a 7×7 boardCash
Level 20 with an 8×7 board Grand prize: Purple Sticker pack, 2,500 Dice rolls, and cash

How Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt event milestone levels work

Mr. Monopoly shuffling Chance Monopoly Go cards
Dig for treasure. Image via Scopely

A Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt event is unique, requiring you to dig one square on a board at a time to unearth buried treasures. Finding all the treasures on the board completes the level and advances you to the next board. One Pickaxe token unlocks one block.

Digging strategies for Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt

The best strategy to use when digging for treasure in Monopoly GO is to determine the size of what you’re unearthing. Sizes change for each Treasure Dig Hunt but you will discover 90 percent of the treasures during the first few boards. Once the sizes have been determined, count dig blocks to use fewer pickaxe tokens.

Completing a Treasure Hunt Dig event is hard but not impossible for free-to-play players. Depending on the difficulty, you may spend up to 10,000 Dice rolls (including Dice earned from all events) to earn the grand prize.

How long does the Monopoly GO Greek Treasures event last?

The Monopoly GO Greek Treasures event is slated to drop on July 26 and run for five days until July 30. Most main events run for five days, giving you time to earn the tokens needed for unlocking milestone rewards.

