Monopoly GO events are the perfect way to stock up on rewards. New and returning players look forward to the events for additional resources, and there can be multiple of them live at once.

In addition to the rewards, I like Monopoly GO events because they enrich the gameplay experience. While grinding toward an event, there are more achievements to look forward to, which makes the game more exciting.

All active Monopoly GO events in March

There can be multiple ongoing events in Monopoly GO. Each current Monopoly GO event has a set duration, and they’re often replaced by new ones when they expire. Active solos and tournaments during special runs like Partner and Peg-E token events will support the unique events by collecting rewards. Times may be an hour longer as Scoply hasn’t adjusted the games clock after Daylight Saving time kicked in on March 10.

Road to Stardom (Solo event) Ends on March 30 at 2:59pm CT

Rock & Roll (Tournament) Ends on March 29 at 1:58pm CT



Flash events schedule today in Monopoly GO, March 28

Be sure to take advantage of flash events to increase your total money and Dice.

Monopoly GO special event Time in CT Mega Heist 11am to 1:59am Cash Boost 2am to 7:59am Free Parking 8am to 10:59am Cash Grab 11am to 1:59pm Rent Frenzy 2pm to 4:59pm Making Music Starts at 2pm and runs until June 6 at 2pm Landmark Rush 5pm to 7:59pm Free Parking 8pm to 10:59pm

On top of the rotating events, Monopoly GO players can look forward to the partner events and the Golden Blitz. In addition to keeping the game fresh, these events also allow players to unlock rewards and stock up on some essentials.

