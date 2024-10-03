Kyogre is one of the many Legendary Pokémon you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go, and how you use it can make or break your team. Because Kyogre’s stats are great, it all comes down to the moveset you teach it and how you use it in battle.

Recommended Videos

There are several attacks you can teach Kyogre, but only a handful stand out as superior choices that turn this into an excellent Pokémon. You always want to know what competitions and activities you should use Kyogre, as it’s not a perfect fit for everything you can do while playing Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset you can teach Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

Kyogre’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Turn Kyogre into Primal Kyogre, one of the strongest Pokémon you can use in raids during Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Move Type Name Typing Damage per attack Energy Fast Move Waterfall Water-type 12 2.6 per turn Charged Move Surf Water-type 75 45 Charged Move Origin Pulse Water-type 130 60

Kyogre is a Water-type Legendary Pokémon, making it weak against Grass and Electric-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Because it’s a Legendary Pokémon, you typically reserve it for the Master League and battling in five-star or Mega Pokémon raids. Given Kyogre’s robust stats, it’s one of the stronger raid and Master League Pokémon, but it doesn’t offer too much flexibility, which boils down to its moveset. The best moveset for Kyogre in Pokémon Go is the fast move Waterfall and the charged moves Surf and Origin Pulse.

Waterfall is the only fast move Kyogre can learn in Pokémon Go. Usually, this lack of variety can destroy a Pokémon, but for Kyogre, it works exceptionally well. Waterfall is an attack that does 12 damage and generates 2.6 energy per turn. While it would be nice if Kyogre could learn an attack that provides more energy per turn, Waterfall is a solid option mainly because it’s a Water-type move and has a damage bonus in Pokémon Go.

Moving onto the charged moves, several more options are available to Kyogre, and some choices are better than others. Here’s a full breakdown of every charged move Kyogre can learn in Pokémon Go.

Blizzard (Ice-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Origin Pulse (Water-type)

Return (Normal-type)

Surf (Water-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Between these choices, Surf and Origin Pulse are the best charged moves you can teach Kyogre in Pokémon Go, formidable options that lean into Kyogre being a Water-type Pokémon. Surf is an excellent choice, as it’s an attack that does 75 damage and only costs 45 energy to use. When battling against other Pokémon Go players, expect to use Surf relatively often to bait out a shield or force them to switch out for another choice. However, Origin Pulse is a powerful attack that does 130 damage and costs 60 energy. It’s not too much more than Surf, making both strong options for Kyogre. Plus, they’re both Water-type attacks.

You want to avoid using Return, as that’s a default charged move from when you purify Kyogre when its a Shadow Pokémon. Hydro Pump is a classic Water-type move, but it requires you to save 75 energy and only does 130 damage. It’s the same amount of damage as Origin Pulse, but takes longer to charge. Blizzard suffers the same problem, too.

Thunder is an interesting charged move for Kyogre. You may want to swap this one in for Origin Pulse to add attacks to Kyogre that go beyond Water-type moves, as that’s the one thing Kyogre truly lacks. If you’re considering putting in Thunder, make sure you keep Surf over Origin Pulse for its low energy cost.

Is Kyogre good in Pokémon Go?

Kyogre is one of the better Legendary Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Go. It’s a fantastic combatant in many five-star and Mega Pokémon raids, and you can also use it against Team Rocket. It’s a Legendary Pokémon that frequently shows up in the Master League, but it might fall short because its best attacks are Water type, making it a niche choice for your team.

Overall, adding Kyogre to your line up is a great choice. The downside is that the best attacks it can use are all Water-type moves. Despite this, Kyogre is a Pokémon you can frequently use against other players or in raids throughout Pokémon Go.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy