Color Block Jam level 45 walkthrough

The difficulty spikes up dramatically as you work through the early stages of Color Block Jam. This vibrant puzzle game is packed to the brim with challenging levels, with level 45 presenting a particularly unique layout.
Below is a step-by-step walkthrough for level 45 in Color Block Jam, including where to start tackling the puzzle for the first time.
Color Block Jam level 45 solution
First, move the pink square on the left and the light blue L upwards, then slide the small orange block completely to the left. This will let you slide the pink key square through the pink gate.
The next focus is the small green square on the top right-hand side. Move the leftmost red key rectangle one space over, slide the orange square across, bring the light blue L down, and then place the orange square on top.
Bring the other red and orange piece across so they’re past the yellow cross, then move the dark blue L and large pink square downwards. This will free up space for the green square to go through the green gate.
From there, you can move the second small green square across the top half of the board to go through the green gate.
This will create enough room to move the two red key rectangles across through the red gate.
After this, focus on clearing space for the yellow cross to move up a square by moving the blue T on the top half of the board. This will let you slide the next small orange square through the orange gate.
Move the light blue L across to free up space and slide the large pink block through the pink gate. You’ll also be able to move the red square down through the red gate.
If you adjust the light blue L, you can move the small orange block under it and through the orange gate, freeing up more space.
Move both L-shaped blocks and the large pink block across to the right-hand side of the board to create enough room for the yellow cross to go through its gate. This will allow you to move the smaller yellow block through as well.
From here, you can easily slide the pink square and red rectangle through their gates, then polish off the remaining blocks by taking full advantage of the almost-empty board. This will wrap up level 45 of Color Block Jam, rewarding you with 40 coins for your troubles.
Published: Apr 10, 2025 05:48 am