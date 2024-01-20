How to get Honey in Palworld

In Palworld, acquiring Honey is a simple yet slow process. Whether you consider yourself a seasoned player or you’re just starting out in Palworld, mastering the art of Honey acquisition is crucial for crafting and sustaining your adventures.

Recommended Videos

How to gather and produce Honey in Palworld

Honey, the golden elixir in Palworld, is a key ingredient for crafting cakes and various recipes. To secure a steady supply, players need to capture specific Pals that might drop Honey, and for now, only four have been discovered with the trait: Beegarde, Cinnamoth, Elizabee, and Warsect. By placing them in Ranches, you can automate the Honey production process.

En guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports Winging it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Buzzing. Screenshot by Dot Esports Big beetle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have these Pals in your possession, put them in a Ranch, and they will consistently produce Honey over time, providing a reliable source for your crafting needs. Ranching these Honey-generating Pals is a slow process, but the payoff is sweet, as the steady production ensures the reliable supply you need to make Cakes.

Honey is an essential component for crafting Cakes in Palworld, a delicious treat that enables you to breed other Pals. While there are other ingredients required to make Cake, Honey is the most challenging one to obtain. Apart from Cakes, you will likely be able to use Honey in various other recipes in Palworld, although we haven’t yet found any that require it.

Sweet honey in your inventory in Palworld – Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Honey harvest process might feel a bit sticky, but patience is the key to unlocking a sweet reward. It’s a practical task involving the capture and ranching of specific Pals, combined with a lot of time and patience. Despite the slow production process, having few Honey-producing Pals in your Palworld base ensures a reliable supply of this essential ingredient for your crafting endeavors.