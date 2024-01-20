Best Pals for farming in Palworld

Farming is a one of several work skills your Pals are capable of in Palworld, and it’s arguably one the most important. Pals with the Farming skill can drop or find additional items while they are active at your base, if certain conditions are met.

It’s important to note that the Farming skill is different from the general practice of growing crops known as farming. For that, you will need Pals that are skilled in Planting, Watering, and Gathering to fully automate the crop-growing process

Pals with Farming though, and the structures they require, are critical to getting Wool early on in the game, which is a crucial building part to several different workbench recipes and base facilities. They can also produce items like Eggs, Milk, and Honey.

Best Farming Pals in Palworld

Lamball

He’s more Wool than Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lamball is the number one entry on the Paldeck, and one of the most abundant Pals early on. They are also a valuable member of your camp for their ability to produce Wool. In order to produce Wool though, Lamball must be assigned to a Ranch. The Ranch is unlocked from level five of the Technology tree, and can be built with 50 Wood, 20 Fiber, and 30 Stone.

Lamball will automatically graze at the Ranch after its built, and will frequently drop Wool. Any Pals with the Transporting skill will automatically take the Wool and deposit it in a chest for you. Lamball also has the Transporting skill and the Handiwork skill, making him a staple of any Camp Pal group.

Cremis and Melpaca will also drop Wool if assigned to a Ranch.

Chikipi

How do you like your eggs? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chikipi is another abundant Pal you can find early on, who will produce Eggs when assigned to a Ranch. Chikipi will also aid in the growing of crops with his Gathering skill.

Beegarde

Worker of the day, everyday. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beegarde, as its name would suggest, is capable of dropping Honey if assigned to the Ranch. But in addition to producing honey, Beegarde is also one of the most valuable Pals to have at Camp due to the sheer number of skills it’s proficient in: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Medicine Production, Transporting (level two), Gathering, and Farming.

Mozzarina

Got milk? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mozzarina may not have additional Work skills like some of the other Farming Pals, but it is the only Pal that we know of that can produce Milk when assigned to the Ranch.

Other known Farming Pals in Palworld

Here are the other currently known Pals with the Farming skill, and what they produce if assigned to the Ranch:

Vixy digs up items

digs up items Mau and Mau Crys t dig up Gold Coins

t dig up Gold Coins Woolipop produces Wool

produces Wool Caprity produces Red Berries from its back

produces Red Berries from its back Flambelle produces Flame Organs

As we’re still discovering the entirety of Palworld just as you are, we’re sure to find more Pals capable of Farming. Once we do, they will be added to our full list.