How to get Polymer in Palworld

In Palworld, Polymer is a manufactured resource required for crafting advanced weapons and items. This material can be crafted at your base by collecting the essential items, so here’s how to get Polymer in-game.

Recommended Videos

How to craft Polymer in Palworld

Unlock the schematic for Polymer using Technology Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Polymer is a material you’ll need in bulk to craft weapons like Single-shot Rifle, Double-barreled Shotgun, Pump-action Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and more in Palworld. The schematic for Polymer unlocks at Technology Level 33. Unlock it using Technology Points, after which it becomes available for crafting.

To craft high-end materials like Polymer, you must build a Production Assembly Line (unlocks at Technology Level 28) at your base. Open the build menu and craft a Production Assembly Line by using Ingot (100), Wood (50), Nail (20), and Cement (10).

Craft Polymer and other high-end materials at the Production Assembly Line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Production Assembly Line allows you to craft endgame materials like Circuits, Nails, Carbon Fiber, Ammunition, and other items.

Larger beasts drop High Quality Pal Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Quality Pal Oil is the only resource required to craft Polymer and it can be obtained through various methods. Hunt giant creatures like Mammonrest, Digtoise, Mossanda, Kingpaca, Wumpo, Blazamut, and other larger Pals to get High Quality Pal Oil.

Duneshelter has a few merchants you can purchase items from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, purchase the High Quality Pal Oil from certain Wandering Merchants for 300 Gold each. Visit the Wandering Merchant located at Duneshelter(check the map image above) to purchase this material.

There’s also another Wandering Merchant selling weapons, ammunition, and armor. Similarly, you’ll find a Pal Merchant and a Black Marketer at Duneshelter, so it is one of the best locations to visit for buying and selling items.