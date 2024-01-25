Category:
How to breed Elphidran Aqua in Palworld

There's no other way.
Elphidran being petted in Palworld.
Elphidran Aqua is a Water-type variant of the Dragon creature Elphidran in Palworld. The Beast of the Tides is a peculiar Pal because you can only get it through breeding—you can’t find it anywhere on the map.

On its Paldeck page, you’ll see that Elphidran Aqua has no Habitat, as it only comes from an egg, and its Work Suitability is fairly limited, as it only has level three Watering and level two Lumbering. Elphidran Aqua is most useful on the field, as it acts as a flying mount and grants you more loot when you defeat Fire enemies thanks to its Partner Skill.

Elphidran Aqua is one of several double-type Dragon/Water Pals in Palworld alongside Jormuntide, Relaxaurus, and Azurobe. On top of getting you closer to completing your Paldeck, Elphidran Aqua is a great addition to your roster. If you’re uncertain about which Pals you need to breed it, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to breed Elphidran Aqua in Palworld.

How to get the egg for Elphidran Aqua in Palworld

Elphidran Aqua shown in the Paldeck.
To get an Elphidran Aqua egg, you need to breed two specific Pals: Elphidran and Surfent. You can find a regular Elphidran around the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate. It’s a Dragon-type Pal, so bring Ice creatures to defeat and capture it using Pal Spheres.

Next, you can find Surfent in the water around the Palpagos Islands. It appears during the day, and you can encounter more of them in the evening. Here’s exactly where to find Surfent in Palworld. Not only do you need Surfent to breed Elphidran Aqua, it’s also a great addition to your roster: It’s one of the best Water Pals in Palworld and makes a great mount, as Surfent’s stamina doesn’t deplete while you’re riding it across water.

Elphidran and Surfent, no matter which one is male or female, is the only combination that results in an Elphidran Aqua egg. Once you have these two Pals, you can breed them at a Breeding Farm as long as you have Cake. After they produce an egg, hatch it using the Egg Incubator. There are several ways to speed up egg incubation in Palworld, and our helpful guide has all the details.

You need to breed Elphidran Aqua several times if you want it to have the best Passive Skills. Once you have one of each gender, you’ll be able to breed them to get more instead of needing Elphidran and Surfent.

