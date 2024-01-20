How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld

If your Pal is phoning in sick, it’s up to you to brew them up some medicine. One of the many ailments in Palword is the Weakened status, but the game doesn’t exactly tell you how to fix it.

Here’s how to remove Weakened from your Pals in Palworld.

What is the Weakened status in Palworld?

Any status effects will appear on your Pal’s stats page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Weakened status is an ailment Pals can get from working around your base without the proper care. When a Pal is inflicted with an ailment, the game will inform you of it in the list of Pals assigned to your base, as well as on the creature’s stats page.

Like the Depressed status, the Weakened effect will diminish a Pal’s ability to work. More specifically, this status will decrease both the creature’s work and movement speed while the effect is active. And unfortunately for those who usually prefer to tough their colds out, this is an ailment that won’t go away on its own.

How to treat the Weakened effect in Palworld

To get rid of the Weakened status effect in Palworld, you need to craft High Grade Medical Supplies through the Medieval Medicine Workbench. The workbench can be unlocked at level 12 with two Technology Points. Once you have the bench unlocked, you can craft the medicine with the following ingredients:

Five Ingots, which can be made with 10 Ore from a Furnace. Five Horns, dropped from Pals with horns, like Eikthyrdeer. Two Bones, dropped by Vixy, Anubis, Gorirat, and other Pals.

The High Grade Medical Supplies require a bit of hard-to-come-by resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crafting time for High Grade Medical Supplies is painfully long. Luckily for those of you who are just as impatient as I am, you can speed up the process with the help of Pals with the Medicine Production Work Suitability. This trait is identified by a green bowl icon in a Pal’s stats or Paldeck entry. Some of the Pals you can find with Medicine Production include Lifmunk and Flopie, but you can view the full list of Pals in Palworld and their Work Suitabilities in our completed Paldeck.

How to give your Pal the High Grade Medical Supplies

You can feed the Pal by approaching it and opening the menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select the High Grade Medical Supplies, and the status will automatically be cured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you finally have your High Grade Medical Supplies, you can feed it to your Pal through the following steps:

Approach the Pal you’d like to cure of the Weakened ailment. Select the Open Menu option by hitting the relevant keybinding. Choose “Feed” from the option wheel. Click on the High Grade Medical Supplies.

A brief interaction will occur between you and your Pal, where you’ll lovingly pet them. After that, the creature will be cured of the Weakened status.