Palworld dungeon locations: All Caves and where to find them

Dungeons in Palworld are a great source of high-level Pals and rarer materials, but locating them can be tricky if you don’t know exactly where to look.

Recommended Videos

In Palworld, Dungeons are caves that can be tricky to navigate, with enemies and wild Pals hidden in rooms that can provide Ore and other resources. At the end of these Dungeons, you’ll face a boss that drops rare materials like Ancient Civilization Parts when caught or defeated, then you can loot two chests before exiting.

As Dungeons rotate in Palworld, they can be tricky to find if you’re focusing on farming them, so we’ve compiled all the confirmed Dungeon locations we’ve found so far in Palworld—and we’ll be sure to add more as and when we encounter them.

Windswept Hills

Head to these spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We have found seven Dungeon locations in the Windswept Hills area of the Palworld map, all of which have bosses at Level 13. While these are far from the hardest battles you’ll encounter, we still advise that you don’t jump in without preparing. You can find Dungeons at the following coordinates:

263, -540

123, -484

74, -486

118, -423

147, -404

20, -524

150 -358

If you visit any of these locations and don’t find a Dungeon to explore, you’ll have to come back at another time. Dungeons appear in set locations but rotate periodically, so be sure to check back regularly.

I recommend using fast Mounts, like Direhowl, to travel around if you’re planning to hit several Dungeons in a row, as this can significantly reduce the time spent traveling between them. Just make sure you bring plenty of food to keep your Pals from starving.